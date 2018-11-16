A town-by-town list of major Christmas events

People usually groan when they see Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Well, we waited a couple of weeks before publishing our first list of major holiday events. We’re continuing to get events daily, so pick up upcoming editions for more fun updates.

Ballantyne: Tree Lighting

Santa tends to schedule his tree lighting appearances in outside venues, but here’s your chance to see him inside…in a redesigned luxury venue. The hotel also offers caroling, hot chocolate, cider and cookies during the inaugural tree lighting.

When: 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

SouthPark: Winter

Wonderland

SouthPark Mall unveils its 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink at Symphony Park with holiday lights and décor as well as attractions like Santa’s Pub and a coffee shop. It will also host live music, guests, activities and special events throughout the season, including a partnership with 103.7 WSOC to bring country music artists every Friday night.

When: Nov. 16 to Jan. 20.

Where: Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road

Details: 704-295-0975

Pineville: Christmas Tree Lighting

The festival culminates with Santa lighting the tree at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that, enjoy a children’s craft tent, train rides, candy cane hunt, bonfire with s’mores and caroling.

When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: 1000 Johnston Drive

Details: 704-889-2291

Matthews: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts presents a production of “Miracle on 34th Street.” John DeMicco, a theater teacher at Ridge Road Middle School, takes on the role of Kris Kringle. The production includes singing and dancing elves.

When: Nov. 30 to Dec. 16

Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St. E.

Details: 704-846-8343

Mint Hill: Tree Lighting

The town’s annual Christmas tree lighting includes a performance by the Bain Elementary School choir, hot chocolate and cookies from Daphne’s Bakery and a visit from Santa. The police department will collect toys for Pat’s Place.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane

Details: 704-545-9726

Marvin: Tree Lighting

The village promises a heart-warming event with music, live ice sculpture, giveaways, performances, arts and crafts, s’mores, a fire pit, hot chocolate, snow garden and visit from Santa. Drop off new unwrapped gifts at the event for Toys for Tots.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Marvin Efird Park, 8909 New Town Road

Details: 704-843-1680

Indian Trail: Christmas Parade

Ever lament about neighbors not waving at each other anymore? Head over to the IT’s a Wonderful Life Christmas Parade to wave at people riding floats, horses and fancy cars. They’ll wave back and possibly give you candy.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Downtown Indian Trail

Details: 704-821-8114