A town-by-town list of major Christmas events

The Christmas lights around Mint Hill Town Hall add holiday flair to one of the top gathering places in town. Photo courtesy of Town of Mint Hill

People usually groan when they see Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Well, we waited a couple of weeks before publishing our first list of major holiday events. We’re continuing to get events daily, so pick up upcoming editions for more fun updates.

Ballantyne: Tree Lighting

Santa tends to schedule his tree lighting appearances in outside venues, but here’s your chance to see him inside…in a redesigned luxury venue. The hotel also offers caroling, hot chocolate, cider and cookies during the inaugural tree lighting.

When: 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

SouthPark: Winter

Wonderland

SouthPark Mall unveils its 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink at Symphony Park with holiday lights and décor as well as attractions like Santa’s Pub and a coffee shop. It will also host live music, guests, activities and special events throughout the season, including a partnership with 103.7 WSOC to bring country music artists every Friday night.

When: Nov. 16 to Jan. 20.

Where: Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road

Details: 704-295-0975

Pineville: Christmas Tree Lighting

The festival culminates with Santa lighting the tree at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that, enjoy a children’s craft tent, train rides, candy cane hunt, bonfire with s’mores and caroling.

When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: 1000 Johnston Drive

Details: 704-889-2291

Matthews: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts presents a production of “Miracle on 34th Street.” John DeMicco, a theater teacher at Ridge Road Middle School, takes on the role of Kris Kringle. The production includes singing and dancing elves.

When: Nov. 30 to Dec. 16

Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St. E.

Details: 704-846-8343

Mint Hill: Tree Lighting

The town’s annual Christmas tree lighting includes a performance by the Bain Elementary School choir, hot chocolate and cookies from Daphne’s Bakery and a visit from Santa. The police department will collect toys for Pat’s Place.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane

Details: 704-545-9726

Marvin: Tree Lighting

The village promises a heart-warming event with music, live ice sculpture, giveaways, performances, arts and crafts, s’mores, a fire pit, hot chocolate, snow garden and visit from Santa. Drop off new unwrapped gifts at the event for Toys for Tots. 

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Marvin Efird Park, 8909 New Town Road

Details: 704-843-1680

Indian Trail: Christmas Parade

Ever lament about neighbors not waving at each other anymore? Head over to the IT’s a Wonderful Life Christmas Parade to wave at people riding floats, horses and fancy cars. They’ll wave back and possibly give you candy.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Downtown Indian Trail

Details: 704-821-8114

