Where to watch outdoor movies this summer

There’s something cool about watching classic films, like “E.T.” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” under the stars.
Several area towns have scheduled outdoor movies this summer. Most are played on large blimp screens. Several of these screenings begin at dusk but have pre-show entertainment that includes food trucks and games.
Charlotte: Movies on the Green
Held 7 p.m. at the Promenade at
Providence, 10844 Providence Road.
• July 13: Fan vote
• Aug. 10: Fan vote
• Sept. 14: Wonder
• Oct. 12: A Wrinkle in Time
www.promenadeonprovidence.com
Charlotte: Movie Night in Midwood Park
Held 8 to 10: 30 p.m. at Midwood Park.
• June 30: Karate Kid
• Aug. 25: E.T.
• Sept. 29: Grease
• Oct. 20: Never-Ending Story
www.plazamidwood.org
Pineville:
Rockin’ & Reelin’
Held at dusk at Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive
• June 22: Wonder
• July 27: Peter Rabbit
www.pinevillenc.gov
Harrisburg
Held at sunset at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy.
• Aug. 24: Inside Out
www.harrisburgnc.org
Huntersville
Held at sunset at Veterans Park.
• June 21: Ferdinand
• July 19: Despicable Me 3
• Aug. 2: Wonder
www.huntersville.org
Cornelius
Held at dusk at various parks.
• July 7: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl
• Aug. 7: Justice League
• Aug. 25: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
www.cornelius.org
Kannapolis:
Held at 8:45 p.m. at Village Park, 700 W. C St.
• June 22: Sing
• July 6: Airplane
• July 20: Color
• Aug. 3: Moana
www.kannapolisnc.gov
Indian Trail: Fourth Friday
Held 6 to 10 p.m. at Crossing Path Park, 120 Blythe Drive
• June 22: Despicable Me 3
• July 27: Emoji Movie
• Aug. 24: The Lion King
www.indiantrail.org
