Where to watch outdoor movies this summer

There’s something cool about watching classic films, like “E.T.” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” under the stars.

Several area towns have scheduled outdoor movies this summer. Most are played on large blimp screens. Several of these screenings begin at dusk but have pre-show entertainment that includes food trucks and games.

Charlotte: Movies on the Green

Held 7 p.m. at the Promenade at

Providence, 10844 Providence Road.

• July 13: Fan vote

• Aug. 10: Fan vote

• Sept. 14: Wonder

• Oct. 12: A Wrinkle in Time

www.promenadeonprovidence.com

Charlotte: Movie Night in Midwood Park

Held 8 to 10: 30 p.m. at Midwood Park.

• June 30: Karate Kid

• Aug. 25: E.T.

• Sept. 29: Grease

• Oct. 20: Never-Ending Story

www.plazamidwood.org

Pineville:

Rockin’ & Reelin’

Held at dusk at Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive

• June 22: Wonder

• July 27: Peter Rabbit

www.pinevillenc.gov

Harrisburg

Held at sunset at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy.

• Aug. 24: Inside Out

www.harrisburgnc.org

Huntersville

Held at sunset at Veterans Park.

• June 21: Ferdinand

• July 19: Despicable Me 3

• Aug. 2: Wonder

www.huntersville.org

Cornelius

Held at dusk at various parks.

• July 7: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl

• Aug. 7: Justice League

• Aug. 25: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

www.cornelius.org

Kannapolis:

Held at 8:45 p.m. at Village Park, 700 W. C St.

• June 22: Sing

• July 6: Airplane

• July 20: Color

• Aug. 3: Moana

www.kannapolisnc.gov

Indian Trail: Fourth Friday

Held 6 to 10 p.m. at Crossing Path Park, 120 Blythe Drive

• June 22: Despicable Me 3

• July 27: Emoji Movie

• Aug. 24: The Lion King

www.indiantrail.org