A roundup of Fourth of July events across the region

Whether you prefer to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, parades or fishing, there’s probably an event in the works. Here are a few in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties.

Charlotte

A SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular will follow the Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls minor league baseball game at BB&T Ballpark in uptown. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. and the game is usually a sellout. For those not attending the game, people should be able to see the fireworks from Romare Bearden Park. There will also be a free street festival from 2 to 10 p.m. in front of the ballpark. There will be live music, carnival rides, bounce houses and other attractions. There’s a charge for some activities at the festival.

The Charlotte Museum of History’s annual 4th of July celebration will include a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, crafts, a lecture and the ringing of the American Freedom Bell. The museum is at 3500 Shamrock Drive. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 4th of July Festival at the U.S. National Whitewater Center begins on July 3 and ends July 4. The festival includes live music followed by a fireworks display each night. Live music on Wednesday by Sam Morrow and Colter Wall. Admission is free, but parking is $6.

The 18th Annual Plaza Midwood Pig Pickin’ will be July 4 from 4 to 11 p.m. in Plaza Midwood. It includes BBQ, bands and brews.

Mint Hill

Mint Hill will hold its annual Patriotic Concert featuring Charlotte’s Queen City Brass Band on July 3 on the lawn of town hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane. The Mint Hill Fire Department will raise a giant American flag.

In addition to the concert, there will be giant inflatables, giant Jenga, cornhole and face painting among the many activities. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Matthews

The Matthews Fun Family 4th Celebration will be on July 4. Bounce houses, kids’ activities and food trucks will be at Stumptown Park. The People’s Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Green and people can gather at 5 p.m. to decorate their bikes and wagons. Decorations will be provided. The Tim Clark Band will begin at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere

Kings Mountain celebrates Independence Day on July 4 starting at 5 p.m. at the Deal Park walking trail, 211 N. Cleveland Ave. Festivities include a live band, food vendors and a scene performed from Liberty Mountain – The Revolutionary Drama about the Battle of Kings Mountain. There will also be fireworks. The event is free.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be on Tuesday, July 3. Drivers’ autographs and fireworks follow the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout. The shootout starts at 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $8. Kids under 13 get in for free.

Every July 4, it is free to fish in all public bodies of water in North Carolina. No fishing license is required. Many locations will have loaner equipment.