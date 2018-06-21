A guide to outdoor concerts in the area

You may be the biggest Journey fan in the world, but you may not have the stamina to make the two-hour drive to Columbia, South Carolina or the cash to buy a good seat at their Aug. 15 concert at Colonial Life Arena.

Fortunately, there’s a hack for that.

Just head over to the Pineville Rockin’ & Reelin’ concert two days later to watch Journey tribute band Trial By Fire perform at a park. It won’t cost you a dime.

You can actually plan your whole summer around family-friendly outdoor concerts provided by area towns and shopping centers. Most are free, invite food trucks and offer children’s activities.

Here’s a selection of them happening in the Charlotte region:

Pineville: Rockin’ & Reelin’

Held at 7 p.m. at Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive.

• June 28: Charlotte Symphony (8:15 p.m.)

• July 13: Red Dirt Revival

• Aug. 17: Trial by Fire

• Sept. 14: The Entertainers

www.pinevillenc.gov

Charlottte: Symphony

Summer Pops

Held 8:15 p.m. at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road

• June 17: Music of John

Williams (Star Wars)

• June 24: Best of Broadway

• July 1: Celebrate America with Fireworks

www.charlottesymphony.org/summerpops2018

Charlotte: Music on the Green

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at the Promenade at Providence, 10844 Providence Road.

• June 15: Stepside Deluxe

• June 16: The Russell N’ Woods Band

• June 22: The Stark Reality

• June 23: Aerial View

• June 29: The Russell N’ Woods Band

• June 30: The Inlaws Band

• July 14: Leslie and Friends

• July 20: Aerial View

• July 21: Caution! Blind Driver

• July 27: The Inlaws Band

• July 28: StellaRising

• Aug. 3: Borderlyne

• Aug. 4: The Stark Reality

• Aug. 11: Nita B & Her Soiree

• Aug. 17: Music Machine

• Aug. 18: StellaRising

• Aug. 24: Aerial View

• Aug. 25: Stepside Deluxe

• Aug. 31: The Inlaws Band

• Sept. 1: Aerial View

• Sept. 7: Caution! Blind Driver

• Sept. 8: Sonic Rewind

• Sept. 15: The Russell N’ Woods Band

www.promenadeonprovidence.com

Charlotte: Live on the Green

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

• June 15: Cris Jacobs Band/The Trongone Band

• June 29: Donna the Buffalo/Josh Daniel & Mark Schmick Project

• July 13: Amanda Shires/Becca Mancari

• July 27: Time Sawyer/Scott Moss Band

• Aug. 10: Acoustic Syndicate/Yellow Feather

• Aug. 24: Front Country/Elonzo Wesley

• Sept. 14: Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen/Coddle Creek

• Sept. 15: The Black Lillies with Dangermuffin, Seth Walker, Flatland Tourists and Maya Beth Atkins

www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/

Charlotte: Blakeney

Summer Concert Series

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Blakeney at Ardrey Kell and Rea roads.

• June 15: John T. Woodall Band

• June 16: Tim Cook Band

• June 22: Chuck & Charlyhorse

• June 23: Matt Stratford Band

• June 29: Indefinite

• June 30: Borderlyne

• July 6: The Invaders

• July 7: Matt Walsh Band

• July 13: Leslie And Friends

• July 14: Calvin Edwards Trio

• July 20: HC Oakes Band

• July 21: Bryan Anderson Project

• July 27: Hipshack

• July 28: The Shana Blake Band

• Aug. 3: Groove Masters

• Aug. 4: MJ Acoustic Duo

• Aug. 10: Amy Broome

• Aug. 11: Matt Stratford Band

• Aug. 17: The Invaders

• Aug. 18: Alan Barrington Trio

www.shopblakeney.com

Matthews: Food

Truck Fridays

Held 5 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays through September at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.

• June 22: The Magnificients

• July 13: J’Michael Peeples

• July 27: Power 2 Party

• Aug. 10: The Catalinas

• Aug. 24: Coconut Groove Band

• Sept. 14: Acoustic South

• Sept. 28: The Entertainers

www.matthewsnc.gov

Mint Hill: Family

Fun Nights

Held at 7 p.m. at town hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.

• July 3: Queen City Brass Band

www.minthill.com

Indian Trail: Third

Thursday

Held 6 to 9 p.m. at Crossing Paths Park, 120 Blythe Drive

• June 21: Summerdaze

• July 19: Retro Vertigo

• Aug. 16: The Castaways

• Sept. 20: Sonic Rewind

www.indiantrail.org