You are here: Home / CoverFeature / A guide to outdoor concerts in the area

A guide to outdoor concerts in the area

by

Stumptown Park has proven to be a popular venue for outdoor music. It’s the site of Matthews Alive and Food Truck Fridays.

You may be the biggest Journey fan in the world, but you may not have the stamina to make the two-hour drive to Columbia, South Carolina or the cash to buy a good seat at their Aug. 15 concert at Colonial Life Arena.

Fortunately, there’s a hack for that.

Just head over to the Pineville Rockin’ & Reelin’ concert two days later to watch Journey tribute band Trial By Fire perform at a park. It won’t cost you a dime.

You can actually plan your whole summer around family-friendly outdoor concerts provided by area towns and shopping centers. Most are free, invite food trucks and offer children’s activities.

Here’s a selection of them happening in the Charlotte region:

Pineville: Rockin’ & Reelin’

Held at 7 p.m. at Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive.

• June 28: Charlotte Symphony (8:15 p.m.)

• July 13: Red Dirt Revival

• Aug. 17: Trial by Fire

• Sept. 14: The Entertainers

www.pinevillenc.gov

Charlottte: Symphony

Summer Pops

Held 8:15 p.m. at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road

• June 17: Music of John

Williams (Star Wars)

• June 24: Best of Broadway

• July 1: Celebrate America with Fireworks

www.charlottesymphony.org/summerpops2018

Charlotte: Music on the Green

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at the Promenade at Providence, 10844 Providence Road.

• June 15: Stepside Deluxe

• June 16: The Russell N’ Woods Band

• June 22: The Stark Reality

• June 23: Aerial View

• June 29: The Russell N’ Woods Band

• June 30: The Inlaws Band

• July 14: Leslie and Friends

• July 20: Aerial View

• July 21: Caution! Blind Driver

• July 27: The Inlaws Band

• July 28: StellaRising

• Aug. 3: Borderlyne

• Aug. 4: The Stark Reality

• Aug. 11: Nita B & Her Soiree

• Aug. 17: Music Machine

• Aug. 18: StellaRising

• Aug. 24: Aerial View

• Aug. 25: Stepside Deluxe

• Aug. 31: The Inlaws Band

• Sept. 1: Aerial View

• Sept. 7: Caution! Blind Driver

• Sept. 8: Sonic Rewind

• Sept. 15: The Russell N’ Woods Band

www.promenadeonprovidence.com

Charlotte: Live on the Green

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

• June 15: Cris Jacobs Band/The Trongone Band

• June 29: Donna the Buffalo/Josh Daniel & Mark Schmick Project

• July 13: Amanda Shires/Becca Mancari

• July 27: Time Sawyer/Scott Moss Band

• Aug. 10: Acoustic Syndicate/Yellow Feather

• Aug. 24: Front Country/Elonzo Wesley

• Sept. 14: Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen/Coddle Creek

• Sept. 15: The Black Lillies with Dangermuffin, Seth Walker, Flatland Tourists and Maya Beth Atkins

www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/

Charlotte: Blakeney

Summer Concert Series

Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Blakeney at Ardrey Kell and Rea roads.

• June 15: John T. Woodall Band

• June 16: Tim Cook Band

• June 22: Chuck & Charlyhorse

• June 23: Matt Stratford Band

• June 29: Indefinite

• June 30: Borderlyne

• July 6: The Invaders

• July 7: Matt Walsh Band

• July 13: Leslie And Friends

• July 14: Calvin Edwards Trio

• July 20: HC Oakes Band

• July 21: Bryan Anderson Project

• July 27: Hipshack

• July 28: The Shana Blake Band

• Aug. 3: Groove Masters

• Aug. 4: MJ Acoustic Duo

• Aug. 10: Amy Broome

• Aug. 11: Matt Stratford Band

• Aug. 17: The Invaders

• Aug. 18: Alan Barrington Trio

www.shopblakeney.com

Matthews: Food

Truck Fridays

Held 5 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays through September at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.

• June 22: The Magnificients

• July 13: J’Michael Peeples

• July 27: Power 2 Party

• Aug. 10: The Catalinas

• Aug. 24: Coconut Groove Band

• Sept. 14: Acoustic South

• Sept. 28: The Entertainers

www.matthewsnc.gov

Mint Hill: Family

Fun Nights

Held at 7 p.m. at town hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.

• July 3: Queen City Brass Band

www.minthill.com

Indian Trail: Third

Thursday

Held 6 to 9 p.m. at Crossing Paths Park, 120 Blythe Drive

• June 21: Summerdaze

• July 19: Retro Vertigo

• Aug. 16: The Castaways

• Sept. 20: Sonic Rewind

www.indiantrail.org

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *