A guide to outdoor concerts in the area

You may be the biggest Journey fan in the world, but you may not have the stamina to make the two-hour drive to Columbia, South Carolina or the cash to buy a good seat at their Aug. 15 concert at Colonial Life Arena.
Fortunately, there’s a hack for that.
Just head over to the Pineville Rockin’ & Reelin’ concert two days later to watch Journey tribute band Trial By Fire perform at a park. It won’t cost you a dime.
You can actually plan your whole summer around family-friendly outdoor concerts provided by area towns and shopping centers. Most are free, invite food trucks and offer children’s activities.
Here’s a selection of them happening in the Charlotte region:
Pineville: Rockin’ & Reelin’
Held at 7 p.m. at Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive.
• June 28: Charlotte Symphony (8:15 p.m.)
• July 13: Red Dirt Revival
• Aug. 17: Trial by Fire
• Sept. 14: The Entertainers
www.pinevillenc.gov
Charlottte: Symphony
Summer Pops
Held 8:15 p.m. at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road
• June 17: Music of John
Williams (Star Wars)
• June 24: Best of Broadway
• July 1: Celebrate America with Fireworks
www.charlottesymphony.org/summerpops2018
Charlotte: Music on the Green
Held 7 to 10 p.m. at the Promenade at Providence, 10844 Providence Road.
• June 15: Stepside Deluxe
• June 16: The Russell N’ Woods Band
• June 22: The Stark Reality
• June 23: Aerial View
• June 29: The Russell N’ Woods Band
• June 30: The Inlaws Band
• July 14: Leslie and Friends
• July 20: Aerial View
• July 21: Caution! Blind Driver
• July 27: The Inlaws Band
• July 28: StellaRising
• Aug. 3: Borderlyne
• Aug. 4: The Stark Reality
• Aug. 11: Nita B & Her Soiree
• Aug. 17: Music Machine
• Aug. 18: StellaRising
• Aug. 24: Aerial View
• Aug. 25: Stepside Deluxe
• Aug. 31: The Inlaws Band
• Sept. 1: Aerial View
• Sept. 7: Caution! Blind Driver
• Sept. 8: Sonic Rewind
• Sept. 15: The Russell N’ Woods Band
www.promenadeonprovidence.com
Charlotte: Live on the Green
Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.
• June 15: Cris Jacobs Band/The Trongone Band
• June 29: Donna the Buffalo/Josh Daniel & Mark Schmick Project
• July 13: Amanda Shires/Becca Mancari
• July 27: Time Sawyer/Scott Moss Band
• Aug. 10: Acoustic Syndicate/Yellow Feather
• Aug. 24: Front Country/Elonzo Wesley
• Sept. 14: Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen/Coddle Creek
• Sept. 15: The Black Lillies with Dangermuffin, Seth Walker, Flatland Tourists and Maya Beth Atkins
www.uptowncharlotteparks.com/first-ward-park/
Charlotte: Blakeney
Summer Concert Series
Held 7 to 10 p.m. at Blakeney at Ardrey Kell and Rea roads.
• June 15: John T. Woodall Band
• June 16: Tim Cook Band
• June 22: Chuck & Charlyhorse
• June 23: Matt Stratford Band
• June 29: Indefinite
• June 30: Borderlyne
• July 6: The Invaders
• July 7: Matt Walsh Band
• July 13: Leslie And Friends
• July 14: Calvin Edwards Trio
• July 20: HC Oakes Band
• July 21: Bryan Anderson Project
• July 27: Hipshack
• July 28: The Shana Blake Band
• Aug. 3: Groove Masters
• Aug. 4: MJ Acoustic Duo
• Aug. 10: Amy Broome
• Aug. 11: Matt Stratford Band
• Aug. 17: The Invaders
• Aug. 18: Alan Barrington Trio
www.shopblakeney.com
Matthews: Food
Truck Fridays
Held 5 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays through September at Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St.
• June 22: The Magnificients
• July 13: J’Michael Peeples
• July 27: Power 2 Party
• Aug. 10: The Catalinas
• Aug. 24: Coconut Groove Band
• Sept. 14: Acoustic South
• Sept. 28: The Entertainers
www.matthewsnc.gov
Mint Hill: Family
Fun Nights
Held at 7 p.m. at town hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.
• July 3: Queen City Brass Band
www.minthill.com
Indian Trail: Third
Thursday
Held 6 to 9 p.m. at Crossing Paths Park, 120 Blythe Drive
• June 21: Summerdaze
• July 19: Retro Vertigo
• Aug. 16: The Castaways
• Sept. 20: Sonic Rewind
www.indiantrail.org
