SilkQuisite introduces “Journey of a Girl” collection

by Sav Brigette

From traditional Indian customs to the modern culture of America, Padma Srivastava brings the two worlds together with SilkQuisite. SilkQuisite is an Indian-made clothing line, primarily focusing on bringing a modern twist to the traditional sarees, lehengas and dresses typically seen in India.

Historically, opinions on women in India and around the globe have vacillated within society. In the past, views on women have been particularly negative but in recent years, with the feminist movement at its largest, women have had a much larger platform in society.

Specifically, places like India have introduced women into the role of a leader. In recent years, India has had women leading high offices such as governors, prime ministers and even presidents.

SilkQuisite is one of a few brands who have sought to bring light to the recent societal changes, by creating clothing for the modern woman while still emphasizing the culture they came from.

This year’s collection is about the “Journey of a Girl.” Inspired by a girl who is raised within the traditional customs of India, but later breaks the mold to become a modern woman.

Padma Srivastava herself was once a girl on this same journey. Coming to America, she had to learn how to live the modern lifestyle that is so prevalent in the United States. Srivastava quickly became accustomed to American culture but soon realized she wanted to bring traditional Indian fashion to the modern women in America.

Soon after, SilkQuisite was born and Srivastava sought to create the perfect fusion between contemporary and traditional fashion. Using bright pastels and modern cuts, Srivastava incorporates a level of modern sophistication that complements the typical elements seen within Indian garments.

SilkQuisite has a way of allowing the current women of today to embrace their roots while still looking chic in a cosmopolitan manner. In a society that treats tradition and cultural customs as a has-been way of living, SilkQuisite allows the modern woman to flaunt the clothing of her culture with a fresh take on what it means to be traditional in a world that relies on nonconformity.

SilkQuisite’s aim is to bring the “Journey of a Girl” out of every woman. When a woman can live a contemporary lifestyle but remember her traditional roots, she is truly powerful.

Want to learn more?

More information on this collection can be found on www.silkquisite.com. For more pieces like this and even further information on the brand, go to www.facebook.com/Silkquisite or www.instagram.com/Silkquisite.

Designer: Padma Srivastava with SilkQuisite

Coordinators: Charlotte Seen, Rita Miles, Rob McDowell

Hair and makeup: Sue Fitch

Model: Jessica Ruhr

Photographer: Linwood Yarborough