Humble roots the key to H&S longevity

by Landan Kuhlmann

CHARLOTTE – Spring may be winding down, but the age of “keeping up with the Joneses” never ceases. And while methods of home improvement may vary, H&S Roofing and Gutter Company has ensured for the better part of a century that the community’s roofing and gutter needs have not.

Humble beginnings

Although primarily a residential roofing and gutter company, H&S has also provided services for historic restorations (The Hezekiah Alexander House, the oldest home in Mecklenburg County; Historic Brattansville; Historic Train Station in Salisbury, Latta Plantation in Huntersville and Charlotte Museum) as well as major commercial facilities and public buildings in the Charlotte region since its inception in 1939.

Current owner Edward “Ned” Arthur worked for H&S for nearly a decade during founder William Spurrier’s time, before buying the company from the Spurrier family in 1992. Spurrier and Arthur have been the only two owners in H&S’s rich history.

Adapt or flounder

From shingles to tiles, slate and shakes, H&S has done it all, evolving their services over time.

Contrary to some specialists, H&S conducts roof repairs that follow a thorough inspection and provides 24-hour emergency service for their customers.

According to Dan Hood with H&S, Spurrier’s creation has stood the test of time – and outlasted many a specialist or roofing giant – due to his and Arthur’s willingness and ability to adapt a game plan best suited for the area’s growth, development and changing trends.

“Because of the area we’ve been in since the beginning, we just learned to do everything. You’ll get companies nowadays that just do certain products or become extremely specialized; whereas, we do anything roofing-involved,” he said. “We’ve kept so many of our people. A lot of our guys are those who have worked with us for at least 10 years.”

Key to longevity

Despite an adaptation to new technologies, like social media and online marketing, over the course of 78 years, H&S has remained a Charlotte staple because the company has never strayed from its roots.

Hood believes one aspect not passed over in lieu of technology is human connection.

The company possesses a Master Elite certification – the highest certification the GAF puts out – along with a Certified Green Roofer certification, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Angie’s List Super Service Award and Silver Star Commercial Roofing Contractor Award from CertainTeed.

“We’ve always been open to new ideas and new things, but the biggest thing is that we do anything and everything roof and gutter-related. We don’t get too wild. We know that ‘this is what we do, and this is what we do well.’ That’s why we’ve been around so long,” he said. “I think we’ve just been very customer service focused from the beginning, and then moved with the technology, which has kept us going and continues to make us successful.”

Want to learn more?

H&S Roofing and Gutter Company is located at 506 W. Summit Ave. in Charlotte. Visit www.hsroofing.com or call 704-334-9934 for details.

Diagnosing your roof

• Get your roof inspected at least every five years.

Signs you could need a new roof:

• Look for dark spots, trails and signs of water damage or leaks on the interior of your home or business; look for places where the roof may be sagging or check into spots that look as if light is showing through the roof.

• Check for cracked, torn or missing shingles, as well as loose material, signs of moisture, rot or mold. It is also advisable to check around chimneys, pipes or any other potential roof penetration.

Potential signs of a roof leak/damage

• Watermarks appearing on ceilings or walls of the interior living space

• Raised, missing, loose or discolored shingles creates a higher risk for roof leakage

• If granules appear in the gutters or the gutter downspout exit area, it may indicate roof damage.

Signs your gutter may need replacing

• Water drains behind or over the gutter or leak into its joints. These deficiencies lead to water damage on a home or business’s walls, fascia and boxing.

• If gutters are dented, cracked or falling off your home, replacing at least that section of the gutters may be in order.

• If there are too many blockages or clogs, water will leak and spill out. In this instance gutters need to be thoroughly cleaned. If cleaning gutters is happening more than two or three times in a year, a change of gutter could be the way to go.