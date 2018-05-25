Childress Klein building $185M residential and retail property

CHARLOTTE – Tricia Noble, managing director for Ascentris, described Apex SouthPark as “an iconic project that will be unlike anything else in SouthPark and will set the stage for a new generation of living in Charlotte.”

Ascentris and Childress Klein plan to develop Apex SouthPark on 5.54 acres at Morrison Boulevard and Sharon Road, across from SouthPark Mall’s main entrance.

The joint venture will consist of 345 apartment units and 88,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in two 12-story towers. The property will also feature a 175-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and bar. A shared six-level parking structure will serve the entire property.

Sharon United Methodist Church, the land seller, will develop a new worship center on site under its rebranded name, SouthPark Church. Demolition of the existing church is expected to begin immediately.

Substantial completion of the first apartment tower is scheduled for spring 2020, with final completion slated for spring 2021.

One, two and three-bedroom units will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, high-end stainless-steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops and backlit mirrors.

The two towers will share an amenity deck with a swimming pool, cabanas, fire pits, grills, and a tenant lounge and fitness center with yoga and spin studios. On-site 24-hour concierge service will be available to tenants.

The ground floor retail could accommodate a variety of tenants, including restaurants and bars with outdoor seating.

“Apex SouthPark will deliver an exciting urban experience that we believe will address the increasingly sophisticated demands of the SouthPark market,” said David Haggart, retail division partner at Childress Klein.