Strom eliminated from ‘The Voice’

Country music singer Blake Shelton eliminated Charlotte resident Jaron Strom from his team on the April 13 episode of NBC hit show “The Voice.”

Strom performed “Grenade” by Bruno Mars during the knockout round, which pits two singers against each other. Shelton preferred Pryor Baird’s rendition of “Will It Go Round in Circles” by Billy Preston.

Shelton said he believed Baird to be a frontrunner in the competition.

“Thank you guys for all the amazing support that has flooded my way from the start of my journey with ‘The Voice,’ Strom tweeted April 4 to followers. “I have a few shows coming up and can’t wait to see and meet you all in person.”