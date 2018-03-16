TEDx event explores ‘What if’

CHARLOTTE – East Mecklenburg High School students are asking what-ifs at an upcoming TEDx event.

Lead organizer Stephanie Suster explained the idea stems from the questions we ask in early childhood.

“We should still want to ask what if we could do this?” Suster said. “It’s really focused on driving change in our community.”

TEDx events spread ideas through short, powerful talks. Suster said East Mecklenburg is the only comprehensive public school in North Carolina with the license to host one.

Suster gave a presentation about stereotypes during East Mecklenburg’s first TEDx event two years ago. Now, she’s among 15 students working behind the scenes trying to make this year’s event just as enriching.

They meet weekly to discuss things like fundraising, catering and promoting the show.

Presenters at East Mecklenburg hope to spark conversations about humanity, identity and society.

Senior IB student Danielle “Iman” von Briesen will discuss what if we ate one Skittle at a time, while junior Yarisvet Estevez will discuss what if girls stopped comparing themselves to each other.

Junior Trey Gadson wonders what if we truly gave people second chances, as Miracle Okoro delves into the possibility of having no hope.

Other speakers include Amy Castle, Sara Holley, Morgan Opela and Todd Statome.

Maya Gavia and Vivian Nguyen will host the event. Gabrielle Sophia, Kaylee Schwanke, Alex Donatelli and Vermillion will serve as performers.

Want to go?

Applications to view the event are limited and invite-only, but organizers are trying to set up a live stream. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Questions may be sent to tedxemhs@gmail.com.