Southern Tier, Victory opening joint brewing operation

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte craft beer market is about to get a lot bigger.

Artisanal Brewing Ventures, the maker of Southern Tier Brewing Company and Victory Brewing Company craft beers, is set to open a joint production facility and taproom in south Charlotte by the end of May. The joint brewing operation will be called Brewers at 4001 Yancey and they hope to start brewing beer the middle of May.

Southern Tier and Victory joined forces under the umbrella of Artisanal Brewing Ventures in 2016. Southern Tier and Victory are currently ranked the No. 13 craft brewery in the country.

“It’s two great breweries under one roof,” said ABV Marketing Manager Brad Michael.

The new brewery is located at 4001 Yancey Road in Charlotte’s Lower South End. The 28,000-square-foot building, which is close to the Scaleybark light rail station and craft breweries Olde Mecklenburg Brewing and Sugar Creek Brewing Company, will feature a 25-barrel brewing system and fermentation cellar along with packaging facilities.

The site, which is located in the former Bowers Fiber building, will also feature a large tasting room that includes a restaurant, indoor and outdoor event spaces, a covered outdoor patio and a front patio with a view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. The taproom will seat several hundred people. The space will also house ABV’s corporate offices and the new operation will employ around 150 full and part-time employees.

The new brewery plans to brew craft beers specific to the Carolinas. Victory beers tend to be more from European tradition while Southern Tier beers tend to be more big and bold styles.

“The idea here is we will brew Victory beer and Southern Tier beer here,” said David Harries, who is the director of brewing operations. “We are smaller here so we have the ability to do things that are more cutting edge, riskier. We can be more innovated here. The goal here is if we could make 10,000 barrels of beer here a year, we would be happy.

“Being here in Charlotte with a lot of other great breweries, we hope to add to that culture. The people in Charlotte are used to high standards, and we appreciate that.”

In addition to the locally brewed craft beers, guests will be able to enjoy their favorite craft beers that Southern Tier and Victory brew at their other locations. Some popular beers are Southern Tier’s Nu Skool IPA and Pumking and classic Victory beers like Golden Monkey and Prima Pils.

ABV CEO John Coleman said Charlotte is a perfect fit for the two breweries. Earlier this week, dozens of construction workers were at work at the new brewery.

“It’s an exciting time here at ABV,” Coleman said. “With our commitment to the East Coast, Charlotte was a natural choice for this expansion. Charlotte is a world-class city with a thriving craft beer community and great quality of life. Having already opened a corporate office and created nearly a dozen jobs in the state, we’re excited to hire in excess of 100 more full and part-time employees. We can’t wait to open our doors and deepen our roots in one of our favorite beer-loving cities.”

Southern Tier was founded in Lakewood, New York in 2002 and entered the North Carolina market in 2011. Southern Tier ships craft beer to 33 states.

Victory started in Downingtown, Pa. in 1996 and started serving its beer in North Carolina in 2005. Victory operates two breweries and three brewpubs in Pennsylvania and its beers are available in 35 states and in Puerto Rico.