PGA Jr. League builds interest in golf

CHARLOTTE – Registration for PGA Jr. League is now open at golf courses throughout the Charlotte area.

The program brings family and friends together around fun, team golf experiences with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Boys and girls of all background and skill levels learn and play together in a supportive, two-person scramble format that encourages mentorship, builds confidence and promotes sportsmanship.

PGA Jr. League is primarily for boys and girls ages 13 and under, though some facilities offer

16-and-under programs, including Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course, Country Club of Salisbury and Golf Club at Ballantyne.

“PGA Jr. League is a fun, welcoming and engaging way for boys and girls to learn and play golf,” said Jeff Abbot, executive director of the Carolinas PGA Section. “The program continues to grow nationwide and here in the greater Charlotte area.”

Last year, PGA Jr. League reported 42,000 boys and girls playing on 3,400 teams nationwide – a 16-percent year-over-year increase. Of those players, 80 percent were beginner or recreational golfers, demonstrating the developmental nature of the program and its inclusivity to youth of all skill levels.

Some of the PGA Jr. League key highlights for 2018:

• New team gear – National Car Rental’s support of PGA Jr. League has helped provide each player with two high-quality Garb jerseys to represent home and away games (one orange and one blue), available in boys and girls sizing. Players will also receive a performance T-shirt, bag tag, stickers, hat and drawstring bag.

• New online store – Those who register for PGA Jr. League will have access to an online merchandise store, allowing family and friends to order additional team gear.

• Scholarship program – Scholarships are available to players who meet financial need requirements and apply for assistance. Nearly 400 youth participated in 2017 with scholarships.

Want to play?

At least nine courses in the region are offering open enrollment for the PGA Jr. League, which means children don’t have to be country club members to participate. Those courses include:

• Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course, Charlotte

• Golf Club at Ballantyne, Charlotte

• Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe

• Waterford Golf Club, Rock Hill

• Marc LaPointe Golf, Fort Mill

• Rocky River Golf Club, Concord

• Country Club of Salisbury, Salisbury

• Golf Studio at NorthStone,

Huntersville

• Mooresville Golf Course, Mooresville

Parents can visit www.PGA JrLeague.com to search with their kids for a team by ZIP code or facility, and register online.