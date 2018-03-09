Jaron’s magic moment

‘The Voice’ contestant works for bank at day job

CHARLOTTE – Jaron Strom made the most of his moment.

Strom, 29, of Charlotte, sang the Ben. E. King classic, “This Magic Moment,” for pop stars Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the March 6 episode of “The Voice.”

The performance was part of a blind audition, meaning the pop stars had their backs turned to the stage and could only evaluate Strom’s voice in determining whether they wanted to train him during the season.

Shelton added Strom to his stable.

“I knew from the second you started singing that I was into it, but you just kept taking it to the next level,” Shelton told Strom on the show. “There’s just a quality to your voice that is endearing and drew me in.”

Shelton described Strom as the total package – someone who can sing and dance with a fun personality.

Some of that personality was displayed on the show. Strom wore a leopard-print jacket with the word “Savage” emblazoned on the back. He also showcased some breakdancing skills after getting picked.

The show used a vignette to explain how Strom’s grandfather, Larry, introduced him to Motown music. His influences include Al Green, The Drifters and The Temptations.

“I come off as this Southern relaxed dude, but then I get on stage and shows an energy you don’t see when you meet me,” Strom said on the show.

Strom didn’t appear nervous. He’s been building a fan base in Charlotte by performing at area bars and music venues – even at a Charlotte Hornets game.

After graduating from Appalachian State University, the Shelby native settled in Charlotte as a web designer working for Ally Bank. He focuses on his music after work and on the weekends.

“Working a 9-to-5 job in a corporate world where you have to dress a certain way and play a certain part, it is a juxtaposition to the lifestyle of my music and being creative,” Strom told South Charlotte Weekly.

He said the key to being a corporate web designer by day and rock star by night is to keep a good schedule, stay healthy and focus on your dreams while not losing sight of your job.

“I don’t think I would be happy just with a 9-to-5 job and I don’t think I’d be happy just doing music and maybe not being able to support myself or some of the things I like to do.”

Strom said he enjoys the creativity both his job and his dream offer. But if Strom continues to make the most of his moments on screen, music may become his life.