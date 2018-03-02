CMS leader wants to avoid gun tragedy

CHARLOTTE – Twelve days after a high school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said in a Facebook Live video that he doesn’t support arming school staff with guns.

“I just don’t think adding more guns to an already volatile situation makes sense,” Wilcox said. “I think it confuses the situation for an officer who has to respond.”

Still, he’s having conversations with Kerr Putney, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, about preventing guns from ever reaching campus.

Putney said in the same Facebook Live video that CMS and CMPD have to think through logistically what safe schools look like, determine the costs and show the public what that looks like.

“I don’t think we should get hung up on the politics or the funding,” Putney said. “We should look for practical solutions.”

Schools are required to report the number of firearms found on campus. CMS reported 19 during the 2016-17 school year, including one each at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary and Randolph Middle.

Wilcox noted students are reporting such dangers to staff and that none of those instances led to a shooting.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.facebook.com/cmpdnews to view the video of Clayton Wilcox and Kerr Putney addressing school safety. The video is called “Straight Talk with Kerry Putney.”