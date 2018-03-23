Children help Chef Alyssa fire up kitchen

CHARLOTTE – Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen will offer summer camps for the fourth year.

Each day of the weeklong camp focuses on a theme, such as Caribbean, Latin, Southern and Mediterranean. Parents are invited to have lunch with the chefs on Friday afternoon.

“We highlight all of our cooking classes by using local and organic ingredients,” said Andrew Wilen, co-owner of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen. “Our Kids Culinary Camps are meant to be more than your ‘cookie-cutter’ and ‘kitchy’ cooking school. Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen wants to teach the young chefs fantastic dishes!”

Summer 2018 Kids Culinary Camps take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Atherton Market, 2104 South Blvd. on the following dates:

• Session 1: June 18 to 22 (age 7 to 12)

• Session 2: June 25 to 29 (age 7 to 12)

• Session 3: July 9 to 13 (age 12 to 18)

• Session 4: July 16 to 20 (age 7 to 12)

• Session 5: July 23 to 28 (age 12 to 18)

• Session 6: July 30 to Aug. 3 (age 7 to 12)

• Session 7: Aug. 6 to 10 (age 7 to 18)

Each week costs $400, which includes an apron and full recipe book. Parents can take advantage of a $25 sibling discount. Register at www.chefalyssaskitchen.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.