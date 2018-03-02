CATS celebrates light rail extension

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System held an inaugural ride Feb. 26 of the extended LYNX Blue Line.

The extension adds 9.3 miles and 11 stations to 15 existing stations. The alignment now spans from I-485 Station to UNC Charlotte’s main campus in northeast Charlotte.

The extension includes station stops in neighborhoods like NoDa (North Davidson), as well as four new park and ride stations with 3,000 spaces.

“The completion of the (Blue Line Extension) is but another step towards a comprehensive transportation system that will offer more choices and alternatives to traffic congestion,” CATS CEO John Lewis said.

The entire alignment opens March 16.