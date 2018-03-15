15 people fighting for seniors

Here’s a look at 15 people in Mecklenburg and Union counties who work to provide more resources to enhance the lives of senior citizens.

• April Barnes – Barnes chairs the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Aging Coalition, which advocates on behalf of the aging population. She’s also outreach director of PACE of Southern Piedmont.

• Peter Brunnick – Brunnick oversees Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region as CEO as the nonprofit celebrated its 40th anniversary March 8. More than 50,000 people in 11 counties have benefited from the organization’s end-of-life care.

• Beverly Earle – The Charlotte resident has sponsored 46 bills in the N.C. House of Representatives during 2016-17 legislative session, including House Bill 907 (Enhance Health Care Choices for Seniors), HB 858 (Medicaid Expansion/Healthcare Jobs Initiative and HB 657 (Improve Adult Care Home Regulation).

• Nate Huggins – Huggins celebrated the 20th anniversary of founding Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care last month. The Matthews nonprofit gives seniors things to do during the day so their caregivers don’t have to give up their jobs or put their loved ones in nursing homes.

• Dahn Jenkins – Jenkins leads the Levine Senior Center in Matthews. The center, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary with an April 9 Wine & Paint Night, is an oasis for seniors looking for classes and events, as well as health and wellness information.

• David Lacy – Lacy is president of Southminster in south Charlotte, which helped finance the Meck50+ study. The senior living community is also undergoing a major expansion.

• Katherine Lambert – Lambert leads the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimers Association, a group that raises a significant amount of money for research. It raised $573,000 from its Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in October 2017.

• Vilma Leake – The Mecklenburg County commissioner regularly takes into consideration how changes to policy will affect senior citizens. During her five terms on the commission, she has organized town hall meetings specifically for seniors.

• Linda Miller – Miller personally oversees four counties, including Mecklenburg and Union, as aging director for the Central Area Agency on Aging. The group advocates for seniors, as well as supports caregivers.

• Julian Montoro-Rodriguez – Montoro-Rodriguez directs UNC Charlotte’s gerontology program and is leading a major research project that could help grandparents more effectively raise grandchildren. His research on caregiving for grandparents has been published in several academic journals.

• Trena Palmer – Palmer oversees senior programming within Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation, including the North Meck, Shamrock and Tyvola senior centers, as well as Mecklenburg County Senior Games.

• Suzanne Pugh – Pugh, CEO of Aldersgate, has overseen a massive expansion effort of the nonprofit continuing care retirement community’s 231-acre campus. It’s been a good neighbor, too, hosting community events in east Charlotte like the International Sandwich Festival.

• Renee Rizzuti – Rizzuti is CEO of PACE of the Southern Piedmont, which offers programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly. The not-for-profit helps seniors live in their homes as long as possible.

• Linda Smosky – Smosky serves as executive director for the Council on Aging in Union County, an agency that helps older adults live independently through programming and support services.

• Jim Weiland – The Waxhaw resident serves as chapter president of Charlotte SCORE, an organization of retired business executives and owners that provide free advice to small businesses. Mentoring is just one way the 43-year IBM veteran gives back to the community.