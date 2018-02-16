Tips for running in cold weather

Running in cold weather is a must for people wanting to maintain their active lifestyles or hoping to improve their physique for warmer weather. But those willing to endure freezing temperatures should take appropriate steps to ensure they are not putting their health at risk.

Debra Myhr, a physical therapist at OrthoCarolina Monroe, says it’s important for people running in cold weather to dress appropriately. Myhr recommends wearing layers.

Otherwise, bundling up with heavy clothing could raise your body temperature quickly during a workout and lead to overheating.

She suggests starting with a moisture-wicking material to keep sweat off the skin, followed by a short or long sleeve shirt. Myhr tends to layer another long sleeve shirt with a vest for her cold-weather routine.

Depending on the weather, you want the outer layer to protect you from the elements – whether it be wind, rain or snow. Don’t forget to tack on a reflective strip or wear a lighter color to be seen by motorists.

Whether you wear leggings or lined pants is a matter of personal preference. Your lower muscles will be active and stay warmer easier during a run.

Gloves, as well as a headband or full-knit cap, are appropriate. You may also want to consider sunglasses or yellow-lense glasses to enhance lighting.

While “couch to 5K” fitness programs seem so enticing with bikini season around the corner, Myhr recommends people who aren’t as active to check with a doctor to see if they’re healthy enough to start such a regimen. It’s important to ease back into exercise.

“What you’re trying to do is train your body into relearning a task or starting a new task,” she says. “You don’t want to run for 20 minutes the first time you go out. You want to build up your endurance.”

Myhr sets her phone to alert her at intervals, so that she can run for a minute and then walk for a minute. Once this becomes easier to do, you can adjust your run and rest times.

She also recommends runners make sure they are not deprived of water or proper nutrition. Finally, don’t forget to stretch.

About Debra Myhr

Debra Myhr worked with OrthoCarolina doctors and physical therapists while she was a student athletic trainer at Davidson College back in 2005. When the California native considered moving back to the East Coast last year, she made sure to see if there were any openings at OrthoCarolina.

“It’s really family-oriented,” Myhr says of the orthopedic practice. “Everyone is treated like family.”

She works as a physical therapist at OrthoCarolina Monroe.

She’ll treat more than a dozen people a day, working on improving the range of motion in their ankles, knees, hips, shoulders or spines.

Some may be student-athletes trying to return to their sports. Others are just trying to get back to their daily lives.

Myhr explains that someone recovering from a shoulder injury may have anxiety about working with a physical therapist for the first time. Initially, that shoulder may be very stiff to move.

“As they get to know you, your demeanor and what you’re looking for, they don’t have as much anxiety over it,” Myhr says. “A lot of that is just communication and talking to them about what you’re going to do.”

