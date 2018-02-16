NBA superstar’s first home for sale

WAXHAW – The hottest news in Charlotte real estate this week was the realization that NBA superstar Stephen Curry put his Waxhaw home on the market.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, bought the home in the Skyecroft neighborhood seven years ago – before he won MVP honors in 2015 and 2016 and led the Golden State Warriors to NBA titles in 2015 and 2017.

Curry grew up in Charlotte. His father, Dell Curry, was a longtime shooting guard for the Charlotte Hornets. Naturally, Curry followed in his father’s footsteps.

Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian School in 2006 and enrolled at Davidson College. His fearless play in the NCAA Tournament during his sophomore year put him in the national spotlight.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Curry as the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The first few years of his career were delayed by injuries, but through hard work, he became one of the game’s best and most popular players.

Last year, he returned to Charlotte Christian to have his jersey retired and signed a five-year $201 million contract extension with the Warriors.

The ad on Realtor.com, presented by John Alexander with Jacar Realty, is not shy about telling you this is Stephen and Ayesha’s first home.

The Curry family is asking for $155 million for his 7,650-square-foot mansion on a modest half-acre lot within the gated community. The house has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and European touches.