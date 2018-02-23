Latin wins seventh-straight state wrestling championship

CHARLOTTE — Tradition never graduates.

That was the case for the Charlotte Latin wrestling team this winter.

Despite having just one starter from the Hawks’ team two seasons ago, Latin again proved to be the best North Carolina Independent Schools wrestling team when the Hawks won the NCISAA Wrestling Championships on Feb. 17 at High Point’s Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Latin won the title with 214 points while Providence Day was second with 194 points. The victory was Latin’s seventh-consecutive NCISSA state championship and the 20th in school history. Latin was 19-4 in dual matches heading into the state championships and they won their final 16 dual meets.

“This was a completely different group of guys,” said Latin wrestling coach David Paige, who just completed his 14th season at the school. “If we were going to lose, it was going to be this year. This year was a questionable year. The fact that we can continue the tradition is a testament to our program. We pride ourselves on the culture we have built here.”

Dean Omirly was Latin’s only individual state champion as the freshman won at 197 pounds. Omirly defeated Kyle Emanuel of Wesleyan Christian, 8-7, in the title match to finish with a 26-1 record on the year.

Omirly said he found a boost of adrenaline heading into the later matches at the state championships.

“Building up to it from the semis, I was pretty nervous,” Omirly said. “I had never wrestled (Emanuel) until the finals. I was tired but I knew I had to step up and wrestle my hardest. The thrill of winning is awesome. Winning the team state championship is definitely icing on the cake.”

Paige said Omirly overcame several obstacles to finish the season as a state champion.

“Dean had an incredible year, especially for a freshman,” Paige said. “We knew he was going to be good, but you never know how a freshman is going to handle adversity. He fought through injuries this year and fought through the lows of a long season. He was able to come through and win a state championship. I think it is a testament to his

toughness. He is probably one of the toughest kids we have in the program.”

Seniors Ben Okel, Mikey Feld, Sam Turner and David Cowan also came up big for Latin. Turner finished second at 147, Okel finished third at 115, and Feld and Cowan had fourth-place finishes at 128 and 162, respectively.

“This group of four seniors stepped up and we are very proud of that,” Paige said. “We lean on culture, and the guys want to win.”

Buchanan Perrigo, Kase Mermans and McRae Gage all finished as state runners-up. Perrigo finished in second at 108 while Gage lost in the finals at 222. Mermans was the runner-up at 154. Cole Lavelle (122) had a third-place finish for the Hawks while Walker Finke (184) had a fourth-place finish. Cameron Fletcher (134) had a fifth-place finish while Sam Shumate (287) scored points with a sixth-place finish.

“Nobody wanted to be the team that didn’t win a state championship,” Paige said. “It was close and it was closer than it has been the last several years. But at no point was I worried about it.”