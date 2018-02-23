Community mourns Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE – Evangelist Billy Graham died Feb. 21 in Montreat at the age of 99, prompting tributes from people across the region and throughout the world.

The Charlotte native connected several generations of people to Christianity through his preaching. His words were respected so much, he counseled several American presidents.

“Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many – and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans,” tweeted former

President Barack Obama.

Graham came to faith in Christ in 1934 during a revival meeting led by evangelist Mordecai Fowler Ham. Over the next several years, Graham launched a radio program and started a traveling ministry that expanded rapidly. By 1949, he had gained international fame for his evangelistic rallies.

Out of his ministry came the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and a popular radio and TV program. Both, along with dozens of books, were instrumental in reaching millions of people for Jesus Christ.

In 1969, Graham and others initiated and oversaw the merging of Conwell School of Theology and Gordon Divinity School into Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He was instrumental in securing the initial funding and acquiring the 118-acre South Hamilton, Mass., campus for the seminary.

“Billy Graham was not only a great preacher; he lived the message he proclaimed,” Gordon-Conwell President Dennis Hollinger said. “Graham’s character and wisdom mirrored the Gospel he loved to preach.”

His preaching would also inspire the founders of Charlotte Christian School, as well as the creation of the Billy Graham Library, which includes his childhood home.

“Billy Graham is a monumental figure, forever etched in the history of Charlotte,” Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted. “His compassion and selfless service changed the lives of millions and created a legacy of kindness and humanity for our region and all of North Carolina.”