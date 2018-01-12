Life Time unveils mega-gym

320,000-square-foot facility opens off N.C. 16 in south Charlotte’s Rea Farms

CHARLOTTE – Bigger is better at Life Time Athletic.

Life Time Athletic has 128 locations in 36 major cities across the country but its new south Charlotte location is the biggest of them all at a whopping 320,000 square feet.

Life Time Athletic Charlotte is located at 11220 Golf Links Drive in the Rea Farms Development off N.C. 16 just south of I-485. The club held its grand opening Dec. 14. The club is open daily from 4 a.m. to midnight.

The 320,000-square-foot building sits on 24 acres and includes a 194,000-square-foot two-story club, a 70,000 square-foot outdoor tennis complex and a 50,000-square foot outdoor aquatic center.

Life Time Charlotte general manager Johnny Groff said the center provides a country club environment for its members. The club employs 325 people, including 43 certified personal trainers. That number will swell to around 350 when the outdoor aquatic center is fully utilized.

“This is the first of its kind for Life Time,” Groff said. “It is a lot more functional and there are a lot more social spaces for member events. People are here for a lot of different reasons. Fitness and kids are the most popular aspects of the club.”

Some of the features in the main building include indoor fitness training with over 400 pieces of new equipment, indoor cycling, 10 indoor tennis courts, two full-size basketball courts, an indoor aquatic center, a fast-service café, a full-service salon and spa, a Kids’ Academy and a LT Proactive Care medical practice. The club offers over 130 classes weekly.

“As far as fitness programing, we have 131 classes per week that are complimentary as they come along with a membership,” Groff said. “We have a yoga boutique that has three studios, including an outdoor rooftop. We also have a cycle boutique for high-quality cycling.”

The outdoor tennis complex has 10 courts and will offer tennis programs that include private lessons, local leagues and a junior tennis program.

The outdoor aquatic complex includes water slides and an outdoor bistro and lounge. There are over 120 palm trees around the aquatic complex.

Groff said he expects kids programming will be popular. There are almost 60 classes a week geared toward children that come with the monthly membership. Monthly memberships start at $119 a month.

“We seek to provide for the entire family,” Groff said. “We do everything from Spanish language lessons to tumbling, to sports, to dance, to arts and crafts. The vast majority of our members are families. The Kid’s Academy is a huge feature.”

Life Time Athletic also features LT Proactive Care Medical, a physician-owned medical practice focused on innovative ways to help patients achieve optimal health. LT Proactive Care Medical brings an integrated, whole-body approach that incorporates the three pillars of optimal health – medicine, nutrition and exercise.