Charlotte Curling Assoc. unveils Olympics schedule

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Curling invites the community to experience the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The organization offers people the opportunity to learn to how to curl, see what it’s like to throw a rock, or watch live curling and meet 2010 silver medalist Carolyn McRorie during the weekend of Feb. 23 to 25.

• Open House/Throw-A-Rock – Free admission to visit the center, which features a full bar with local craft beer, lunch by TIN Kitchen and the Winter Olympics playing on TV. For $10, guests receive a short on-ice session, learning to sweep and throwing two rocks. Offered 11 am to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

• Open House/Throw-A-Rock With Olympic Medalist – This event includes all of what was mentioned above, but includes an appearance by 2010 Olympic Silver Medalist Carolyn McRorie. Offered 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

• Viewing Party and Curling Exhibition – Watch the Winter Olympics and live curling action at Charlotte Curling Center. The center has a comfy warm area overlooking the ice and a full bar featuring local craft beer. Offered 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Find the viewing party link of Facebook.

• Learn-To-Curl – The two-hour session takes place almost every day throughout the two-weeks of the Winter Olympics. Participants will learn the basics of curling including rock delivery, sweeping, scoring and basic strategy. $25 per person. Advance registration is required.

• Juniors Clinic with Olympian Carolyn McRorie – Learn to Curl session designed for youth ages 11-17 with coaching by 2010 Silver Medalist Carolyn McRorie. Participants learn the basics of curling including rock delivery, sweeping, scoring and basic strategy. Offered 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24. $10 per person. Advance registration is required at www.charlottecurling.com.

Want to go?

The Charlotte Curling Association is a not-for-profit organization working to increase awareness and participation in the sport of curling in the region. Its 17,000-square-foot facility, located at 6525 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte, features 12,000-square feet of ice. Visit www.char lottecurling.com for details on these events.