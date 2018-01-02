100 biggest newsmakers of 2017

While 2017 felt like an atomic bomb of negativity from a state, national and international perspective, Charlotte seemed to have a better year than last. Here’s a look at people that made the year memorable.

Business

• Kendall Alley – Alley not only leads Wells Fargo’s Charlotte region, but he’s also the new chairman of the board for the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. He unveiled a new campaign, dubbed “All In,” to “connect, innovate and grow Charlotte.”

• Smokey Bissell – The Bissell Companies sold Ballantyne Corporate Park to Northwood Investors. Bissell has developed the 535 acres over 21 years.

• Johnny Harris – The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce presented the Lincoln Harris CEO with the 2017 Citizen of the Carolinas in November. During his speech, he called for the city to build an express rail to Atlanta and light rail to the Triangle, as well as improving higher education and economic mobility.

• Rick Hendrick – Hendrick Automotive asked the city to rezone 41.5 acres next to its Porche and Acura dealerships on Independence Boulevard for future expansion, as well as opened Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte. He’s donated to education causes, too.

• Brenda Knight Ische – Amelie’s French Bakery & Café opened a fourth Charlotte location at Park Road Shopping Center in July, after experiencing success in the NoDa neighborhood, Uptown and Carmel Commons.

• David Lacy – Lacy serves as president of the Southminster senior living community, which partnered with UNC Charlotte on a study to better understand the needs of older adults. The community also bought two acres from Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church for an expansion.

• Jonathan Luther – Luther, proprietor of JJ’s Red Hots, got to showcase his hot dog restaurant to Food Network star Guy Fieri on “Diners, Dive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant also empowered fans to create their own dogs in Fourth of July and Christmas promotions.

• Bob Morgan – Whether its supporting the $922 million school bond referendum or trying to woo Amazon to launch a second headquarters here, Bob Morgan and the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce are always trying to strengthen the business community.

• Jennifer and Ruth Purrazzella – The mother-daughter duo’s shop, Sardis Marketplace, earned multiple awards in the Best of the Weeklies readers choice contest. Its 20,000-square-foot showroom includes furniture, art, fashion and unique finds.

• Dana Rader – Rader was inducted into the LPGA Teaching and Club Professional Hall of Fame in August. The Ballantyne took over the Dana Rader Golf School in November and rebranded it as the Ballantyne Golf Academy.

• Pat Riley – Riley led Allen Tate Company as it celebrated its 60th anniversary with a “We are home” branding campaign and a high ranking in the REAL Trends 500. The realty firm also continued its legacy of giving back to the community.

• Richard Siskey – Siskey killed himself at the end of 2016 after the FBI began investigating his business dealings. Later in 2017, the Siskey YMCA branch in Matthews became the Brace Family YMCA.

Education

• Rhett Brown – Brown, president of Wingate University, is considering the idea of moving its Ballantyne-based programs to Waxhaw in a joint venture with South Piedmont Community College. Enrollment at the university had grown 40 percent since 2011.

• Paul Campbell Jr. – Campbell applied to open Ballantyne Charter High School for 2019-20. The school would target southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties with its flipped learning model, which allows students to apply what they learned from instructional videos watched at home.

• Ann Clark – Clark retired as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with two major accomplishments this year, getting a $922 million bond referendum on the ballot and a re-assignment plan that affects 75 schools.

• Kandi Deitemeyer – Deitemeyer arrived as president of Central Piedmont Community College in January. She helped break ground of a new building at the Levine Campus in Matthews.

• Dana Frank – Frank emerged as the South Learning Community Teacher of the Year for making science fun at Community House Middle School. She was a finalist for CMS Teacher of the Year.

• Terry Gabbard – Gabbard directed Ardrey Kell High School’s “Chicago” in March. The show was nominated in several categories at the Blumey Awards.

• Anna Hertel – The Ardrey Kell student won the Blumey Award for best actress for her role as Velma Kelly in “Chicago.” The win gave her a chance to go to New York.

• Colleen Perry Keith – Keith works as president of Pfeiffer University, which opened a 26,000-square-foot space at 1515 Montford Park.

• Margaret Marshall – Marshall took the oath of office Dec. 11 to represent District 5 on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. She promised to listen and make decisions to expand opportunities for children and schools.

• Allison Plunkett – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recognized Plunkett as South Learning Community Principal of the Year during her 10th year leading Smithfield Elementary. The school also hosted superintendents from across the country in October for a lesson on personalized learning.

• Sarah Robinson – Robinson, who taught English as a second language at Montclaire Elementary School, was a Teacher of the Year finalist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

• Sean Strain – Strain, an advocate for neighborhood schools, defeated Allen Smith to win Paul Bailey’s District 6 seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education in November.

• Clayton Wilcox – Wilcox succeeded Ann Clark as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, bringing a more personable tone to stakeholders. He sought to improve the school choice process.

• Windy Woodall – Woodall doesn’t let early onset Parkinson’s disease hinder him from his responsibilities as head of school at United Faith Christian Academy. The Bible motivates him to serve others.

• Ran Barnes, Kelly Dowdy, Melanie Francis and Summer Rogers – This fantastic four became principals at new schools in 2017. Dowdy (Elon Park Elementary) and Francis (Park Road Montessori) started at the beginning of the calendar year, while Barnes (Providence Spring Elementary) and Rogers (Ballantyne Elementary) joined their schools mid-year.

Faith/Nonprofits

• Bob Bowler – Bowler continued his tradition of directing Camp Soar, which provides weeklong summer opportunities for youth with special needs. The event was held in June at the Levine Jewish Community Center.

• Kelly Brooks – Brooks led SHARE Charlotte in raising $7 million for charities through the fourth annual #GivingTuesdayCLT campaign. Several area charities were involved including the TreesCharlotte and YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

• Larry Broome – Broome’s Salvation Army launched its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 17, as well as responded to hurricane-ravaged communities elsewhere.

• Rob Butcher – The CEO of Swim Across America works to raise money for cancer clinic trails and bench research through swimming events. The Ballantyne-based charity has worked with the likes of Michael Phelps and more than 120 other Olympians across the country.

• Kay Carter – Carter’s charity, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, continued to feed the hungry, thanks to partnerships with corporations like Walmart and Hendrick Automotive. One of its projects allowed children to take backpacks filled with food home during the summer.

• Stamie Despo – Despo took the reins of the Susan G Komen Charlotte after joining the organization earlier in the year as director of fund development.

• Steven Furtick – A Christian satire website published a fake news story that Elevation Church’s pastor signed a $110 million contract with Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, prompting Furtick to set the record straight on social media.

• Chris Jackson – Jackson told South Charlotte Weekly in April that his personal and professional background will help him in his new role as CEO of Goodwill.

• Tony Marciano – Marciano wrote his 200th faith column for South Charlotte Weekly. He also made huge strides with the Charlotte Christian Mission, such as opening of the Community Matters Café. He was named Outstanding Fundraising Executive by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Charlotte.

• Walt McCanless – McCanless’s congregation at Providence Presbyterian Church celebrated its 250th anniversary in May. Congressman Robert Pittenger recognized them on the U.S. House floor.

• Mallory Walsh – 24 Hours of Booty rebranded its nonprofit as the 24 Foundation and introduced new ways to support its flagship bicycle race through Myers Park. Walsh serves as executive director of the foundation.

• Sue Worrel – Worrel, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, appeared before county commissioners in March to accept a proclamation after Shalom Park received bomb threats early in the year.

Government

• Tariq Bokhari – The Aggressant CEO took Kenny Smith’s District 6 seat on the Charlotte City Council. He took the oath of office using the Bible of his grandfather, a World War II vet whom died two days prior.

• Irwin Carmichael – The sheriff proved to be a trooper when he expressed interest in launching a patrol division to provide coverage of unincorporated areas of the county. Mecklenburg leaders decided to negotiate with the city to provide policing, instead.

• Dena Diorio – Diorio made national news when the county refused to pay a ransom after hackers hijacked some of its data. Mecklenburg’s county manager also recommended a budget that didn’t increase property taxes, while seeking to increase access to county services through the formation of community resource centers.

• Ed Driggs – Realizing he’s now the senior member of the Charlotte City Council, the Ballantyne resident has urged colleagues to seriously think about easing congestion in south Charlotte.

• Mark Harris – Harris left his job as pastor of First Baptist Charlotte to run against Congressman Robert Pittenger again. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was among his supporters.

• Bill James – James, serving in his 11th term as county commissioner, represented southern Mecklenburg on issues ranging from police service in unincorporated areas to determining whether to support pro soccer.

• Marcus Jones – The Charlotte City Council rewarded Marcus Jones for his first year as city manager with a 6 percent pay raise to $318,000. Mayor Jennifer Roberts credited him with jumping in and facing the city’s challenges.

• Vi Lyles – Lyles defeated Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic primary and Kenny Smith in the general election to become the first African-American woman elected mayor. She sought to create economic opportunity for all.

• Robert Pittenger – The congressman tried to build public support for an idea to turn U.S. 74 into an interstate, which would make commutes from Charlotte to Wilmington faster. He also pushed for Charlotte to have a National Weather Service station.

• Marcus Plescia – Plescia came to Mecklenburg County with incredible credentials, but he resigned Aug. 4 after getting negative press coverage. It didn’t help that his department failed to notify dozens of women about abnormal Pap smear results.

• Matthew Ridenhour – Ridenhour, who represents south Charlotte as a county commissioner, stuck to his principles when it came to Mecklenburg’s role in luring professional sports. He doesn’t believe in taxpayer-subsidized stadiums.

• Jennifer Roberts – In her final remarks as mayor, Roberts acknowledged good times (educational and job initiatives) and turbulent times. Politico named her to a story, dubbed “America’s 11 Most Interesting Mayors.”

• Ella Scarborough – County commissioners appointed Scarborough to represent them as chairwoman for a second consecutive year in a show. The three Republicans on the commission supported the Democrat.

• Kenny Smith – Smith ran for mayor because he believed Charlotte deserved better. After losing the race to Vi Lyles in November, the south Charlotte resident said serving two terms on the city council was “the absolute honor” of his life.

• Scott Stone – Stone introduced 39 bills in the N.C. House of Representatives during the 2017-18 session, including changing charter school laws, strengthening opioid misuse prevention and delaying legislators from becoming lobbyists after leaving office.

• Braxton Winston – Winston made international headlines after becoming the second highest vote-getter among candidates in the city council race. Much was made of his rise from shirtless protester to politician since the 2016 Charlotte riots.

• Dimple Ajmera, Larken Egleston, Justin Harlow and Matt Newton – This fab four, along with Tariq Bokhari and Braxton Winston (already on this list), represent the rise of millennials in city government. Six of the 11 people on the Charlotte City Council are under the age of 40.

Prep Sports

• Erica Adcock – Adcock coached the Myers Park Mustangs to the second consecutive N.C. Field Hockey Association championship despite losing several seniors.

• Janelle Bailey – Bailey became a McDonald’s All-American in the spring with Providence Day. She graduated and began attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall. Bailey is averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game through 12 games with the Tar Heels.

• Kyle Brey – Brey succeeded Joe Evans as football coach at Ardrey Kell. He led the Knights to a 3-9 record.

• Jo Cabana – Cabana split up his top doubles team, but the adjustment paid off. Charlotte Catholic won a 3A state title.

• Devon Dotson – The Providence Day point guard announced he would be suiting up for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in 2018. Dotson came into the season nationally ranked, having averaged 24 points a game last year.

• Larry McNulty – McNulty ended 32 years as football coach at Charlotte Latin by leading the Hawks to the NCISAA Division II championship. It marked his 13th championship.

• Deb Savino – Savino has built a monster girls field hockey program at Charlotte Latin. The team went 21-0 and won its third-straight state championship in October.

• Josh Springer – Springer led the Providence Day girls basketball team to its eighth consecutive NCISAA 3A state title during his 10th year as coach.

• Garrett Shrader – The Charlotte Christian quarterback threw for 2,302 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as ran 791 yards for 10 touchdowns, to earn the NCISAA Player of the Year.

• DeMarkes Stradford – Stradford became the first Charlotte Latin football player to rush for 2,000 yards. He scored three touchdowns in the NCISAA Division II championship game.

• Kyle Wood – Wood gave South Charlotte Weekly readers a glimpse into seven days Providence Day spent in China for the US/China World Basketball Spectacular. The team played pro players, as well as toured iconic sites.

• Justus Woods – The Charlotte Christian offensive powerhouse ended the 2017 season with 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s heading to Stanford.

Sports

• Mike Brodowicz – Brodowicz coached Charlotte Catholic to a 16-0 record and 3A state championship. In his four years at Catholic, the Cougars have two state titles and just four losses.

• Rich Cho – The Charlotte Hornets general manager had a strong offseason on paper, trading for Dwight Howard and drafting Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon, but the success has yet to translate on the court. Cho launched Big Time Bites, a blog with the tagline “The Arena for Food Scouts.”

• Stephen Curry – The NBA superstar returned to his alma mater Jan. 24 to have his Charlotte Christian jersey retired. Dean Hardy said one of Curry’s favorite activities was Bible Basketball.

• Kevin Harvick – Harvick was among the most competitive drivers in 2017, finishing in the top five in 14 races. He won two races en route to a third place NASCAR finish.

• Dwight Howard – The Charlotte Hornets welcomed their highest profile player acquisition in years in Dwight Howard. Superman has averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds for game (third in the NBA). He visited Starmount Academy on his first day in town.

• Jimmie Johnson – The seven-time NASCAR champion was in the playoff picture and earned an ESPY nomination for Best Driver after winning three races.

• Michael Jordan – The Charlotte Hornets owner donated $7 million to Novant Health, which will open family clinics in areas at risk of generational poverty.

• Cam Newton – While the Carolina Panthers quarterback received criticism for press conference gaffes and fashion choices, he’s led the team to a 11-4 record and playoff berth. He accumulated 3,122 yards and 21 touchdowns through Christmas.

• Greg Olsen – The Carolina Panthers tight end spent time on injured reserve this season, but he’s had an incredible year off the field in raising money and awareness for children battling cancer. He’s nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

• Jerry Richardson – Mr. Richardson is selling the Carolina Panthers after accusations surfaced of the 81-year-old owner making inappropriate comments. Coach Ron Rivera and players have been supportive, while Sean “Diddy” Combs and Colin Kaepernick have expressed interest in the team.

• Ron Rivera – In his seventh season as coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rivera led them to an 11-4 record and playoff berth in a year of injuries, questionable transactions and off-the-field distractions.

• Kawann Short – The Carolina Panthers player reportedly signed a five-year contract extension worth $80 million. A company connected to Short bought a $1.1 million south Charlotte home four months later.

• Justin Thomas – Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Aug. 13 at Quail Hollow Club. The field included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Vijay Singh.

Miscellaneous

• Tatiana Aguilar – Aguilar won The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club’s North Carolina Youth of the Year in the spring. The Myers Park High School student planned a health fair, tutored youth and taught a Latin dance class.

• Ray Eschert – Known as the “mayor of Ballantyne,” Eschert took a step back from Ballantyne Breakfast Club leadership to focus more on the South Charlotte Partnership, a group trying to provide a unified voice for Charlotte. Eschert was recently recognized for serving five years on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission.

• Ophelia Garmon-Brown – Studio Movie Grill and Warner Bros. Pictures flew Garmon-Brown out to a screening of “Wonder Woman” in May for being a “Real Life Woman Superhero.” Aside from fighting cancer, she has fought for upward mobility through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force.

• Kym Hougham – Hougham resigned from his role a executive director of the Wells Fargo Championship in June. He held the role since 2002. The tournament has raised more than $19 million for charity.

• Harry Jones – Jones died Feb. 15 after a battle with cancer. Jones served as county manager for 12 years and was honored by county commissioners shortly before his death.

• Tim Morgan and Victoria Nwasike – Morgan and Nwasike serve as co-directors for the Ballantyne Breakfast Club. Both are consultants and have strong records of service to the city (Morgan through CMS and Nwasike through planning).

• Allison and Jonathon Muedder – The SouthPark couple shared with readers how their 3-year-old son, Finn, suffers from Hunter Syndrome. They are trying to raise awareness for a gene therapy clinical trial that could lead to the cure.

• Ruth Samuelson – Samuelson died Jan. 23 at the age of 57. She served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner from 2000 to 2004, a well as the N.C. House from 2006 to 2013.

• Andrew Stark – Stark returned to South Charlotte Weekly to serve as sports editor while battling cancer. The community raised at least $11,000 for him through a YouCaring.com campaign.

• Adam Warner – Warner was among those competing in the Tri! Ballantyne at the Morrison Family YMCA. He is partially blind, fully deaf and has cerebral palsy.