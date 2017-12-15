Wahlburgers slated to replace oyster bar

CHARLOTTE – A Boston-based burger restaurant with ties to Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg will make its Charlotte debut next year at The Village at Robinson Farm.

Franchisee Greg Pranzo will open Wahlburgers in the building that housed Lure Oyster Bar at Rea Road and Williams Pond Lane.

“We’re thrilled about this prime location at The Village at Robinson Farm, and we can’t wait to introduce our fresh-made food to the community,” said Pranzo, who has opened one in Myrtle Beach.

Originally launched by Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg outside of Boston, Wahlburgers has since expanded across the country and inspired a reality TV series on A&E.

The Charlotte location will feature an outdoor patio, fast-casual counter, full-service dining room with a bar and a merchandise area.

The menu features a variety of burgers, sandwiches and salads with house-made sauces and dressings. Other signature items include crispy onion rings, tater tots and creamy frappes and floats.

The Village at Robinson Farm is a neighborhood center with 26,000 square feet of retail space and 13,000 square feet of office space.

“Wahlburgers is located in prominent real estate in markets like Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Manhattan,” said Trip Harris of Lat Purser, who represented the landlord on the lease transaction. “The fact that they chose The Village at Robinson Farm as the entry point into Charlotte speaks volumes about the vibrancy of this south Charlotte community.”