Speedway helps 98 charities

CONCORD – Speedway Children’s Charities announced the nonprofit’s Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter distributed more than $952,000 in grants to 98 charities in 11 counties throughout the Charlotte area.

The Charlotte chapter’s contributions represent a remarkable increase of more than $130,000 from last year’s mark. Since its inception in 1982, the Charlotte chapter has raised more than $12 million to support children with everything from educational support to the basic need of a coat or meal.

“We feel honored to distribute these funds to 98 deserving local charities that leave a lasting, positive impact on the lives of children in need,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO and Speedway Children’s Charities President Marcus Smith said. “This special presentation supports the tireless efforts of local charities who continue to aid children in the Charlotte area.”

Most of the money raised this year came from the Sonic Automotive Speedway Children’s Charities Gala presented by The NRA Teach Freedom Foundation in May and the SCC Golf Tournament in June. Other funds were raised through auctions including pre-race rides with NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway and unique NASCAR memorabilia.

The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of eight that are located at each of the Speedway Motorsports tracks. In 2016, the eight chapters raised $3,101,207.63 nationally to help children in need. Over the years, SCC has awarded nearly $52 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our volunteers, donors and sponsors, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter will improve the lives of many deserving children,” said Lisa Starnes, the director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Our many supporters have worked hard to make sure that this holiday season is a great one, and we appreciate all of their efforts.”

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedway charities.org.