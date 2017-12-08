South Charlotte councilmen roll up sleeves

CHARLOTTE – Two days before getting sworn in as a city councilman, Tariq Bokhari’s family buried his 93-year-old grandfather, an engineer who served during World War II.

Bokhari brought his grandfather’s Bible to use while taking the oath of office on Dec. 4. He also used it to inspire his new colleagues on the city council to work together.

“He taught me so much about what this country was like during the (WWII) timeframe,” “Bokhari said. “Everyone came together. It was true unity. It was community.”

Bokhari, CEO of Aggressant, is among five newcomers and just two Republicans to serve on the 11-member council. He’ll represent Kenny Smith’s old District 6 seat, which includes the SouthPark area.

Bokhari encouraged the council to apply his conservative principals to the progressive needs that were vocalized during the last election.

“Let’s figure out how to cut through red tape and do more for our citizens while also lowering tax rates,” he told them. “There’s nothing we can’t accomplish as a team together.”

Ed Driggs, a retired financial executive, joked how he was now the elder of the council. The Republican is starting his third term representing the Ballantyne area in District 7.

Driggs offered some advice to the younger generation of council members. He encouraged them to use the resources they have, familiarize themselves with their surroundings and get in-depth on the issues.

“Seriously, we’re going to have a heck of a good time,” Driggs assured them. “We are going to do great things for Charlotte. Because one thing that we all have in common, in spite of the diversity of opinion you hear, is we share a desire to do what is right for Charlotte.”