Driggs lobbies for congestion relief

CHARLOTTE – City leaders have granted Childress Klein the green light to redevelop two bank branches and an office building at the Arboretum shopping center.

Ed Driggs, who represents the affected area on the Charlotte City Council, acknowledged strong opposition among constituents, especially over traffic.

In talking with the city traffic engineer, Driggs concluded the changes wouldn’t affect peak hour traffic, though he assured residents traffic concerns on Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads were very serious.

“I think we’re behind in terms of recognizing the issues of congestion and the problems that are being created in our city,” Driggs told colleagues Dec. 18. “I have a problem in my district, in that I can’t point to any sort of relief that’s in prospect.”

Driggs talked at length twice during December council meetings about the city doing something about congestion in his district.

“We don’t have any kind of money in the community investment plan and I don’t feel we are taking into account the full extent of congestion and its impact on economic conditions and the quality of life,” he said Dec. 18. “So I’m hoping that we’ll move urgently to address those issues and not let Providence Road become the nightmare that people are afraid it will.”