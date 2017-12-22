Doctor makes house calls

by Crystal O’Gorman

Thomas Doohan, of Ballantyne, has been working as an emergency room doctor in the Charlotte area for 12 years. He respects the need for a critical care setting, but he also recognizes the burden placed on doctors, hospitals and patients who are working within this system.

“Unfortunately, medicine is volume driven and you only have so much time with your patients,” he said. He knew he wanted to try something different, but he wasn’t sure where his career would take him next. That’s when Doohan stumbled across the idea of starting an independent practice doing house calls. He started his mobile urgent care service called Go Doc Go in mid-November.

It’s an old concept being brought back to life at a time when it may be needed the most. Doohan said he believes it’s the best way for him to be present with his patients.

“When you come into someone’s home,” he said, “people let their guard down and you really connect … it’s rewarding for both of us (doctor and patient).”

Doohan, who is board-certified in emergency medicine, offers urgent care services to adults and children living in Ballantyne, South Charlotte and Waxhaw. He will come out to the patient’s home, office, school, hotel, preschool or daycare. He said his business has been touted as beneficial to working adults who can’t leave the office and parents of multiple children with a sick child at home.

Some examples of conditions treated include asthma attacks, acute bronchitis, sinus infections, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, allergic reactions, minor lacerations and abscesses, strep throat, ear infection and flu. Some examples of services include IV fluids and medications, breathing treatments, splints, flu and strep tests, simple blood work and drainage of an abscess.

Not only does he come to the patient’s home, but he also offers these services at the cost of a primary care physician. He plans to confirm insurance credentials with most major insurance carriers such as United HealthCare and Cigna early next year. He also offers a discounted cash pay option. For example, an out-of-pocket evaluation costs $150 and simple procedures are an additional $49. He also said a convenience fee may apply for travel costs in 2018.

Doohan wanted to be a doctor since childhood. He wanted to follow in his mother’s footsteps. He enjoyed listening to her retell stories from the ER and remembered neighbors calling her for advice.

“I want to be able to take care of people when they need it the most,” he said.

Want to learn more?

Visit his website at https://godocgo.com/ or call 980-220-3737 to learn more about Thomas Doohan and Go Doc Go.