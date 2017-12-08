ACC mascots bring smiles to hospitals

CHARLOTTE – Fourteen ACC mascots visited Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Dec. 1 to pump up patients and staff while in town for the Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship Game.

Mascots also visited participants in the ACC United Way Reading Challenge at Renaissance West TEAM Academy.

“We want to thank the ACC for their partnership, the mascots for being here, and our leadership for supporting events like these to celebrate our truly remarkable team members,” Chief Nursing Officer Kelli Sadler said.

Clemson defeated Miami, 38-3, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium. The title marked the Tigers third straight conference title and 17th all-time.

Photos courtesy of Novant Health

