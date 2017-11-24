Relieving holiday stress

Pamper yourself at The Spa at Ballantyne after rigorous bouts of shopping

CHARLOTTE – The Spa at Ballantyne has introduced a menu that promotes overall health and sustainability just in time to help alleviate the stress of the hectic holiday season.

Services are designed to provide an experience, sense of place and noticeable results.

“Our carefully curated menu supports our holistic approach to wellness,” spa director Jana Powers said. “We understand that guests look to The Spa for a commitment to well-being and sense of calm, and our menu delivers in both areas, as well as providing guests something new and refreshing.”

Custom Massage Therapy

This completely customizable experience provides welcomed relaxation and renewal through a variety of pressures and stretches tailored to personal needs.

Ideal for those searching for a combination of pressures and techniques, this treatment offers different tensions in different areas catered to the individual.

Pricing is $140 (50 minutes) and $180 (80 minutes).

Stress Relief Therapy

This nurturing body wrap combines the power of biodynamic flower essences, probiotics and rich butters blended to detoxify and calm the nervous system promoting relaxation and well-being.

Begin with an uplifting elixir of spring water infused with biodynamic flower essences.

Then enjoy a relaxing light touch massage with infused balms and oils rich in probiotics and age-defying ingredients.

The treatment concludes with a mineral-rich foot scrub and relaxing scalp massage.

Pricing is $140 (50 minutes) and $180 (80 minutes).

Second Youth Facial

Enjoy the ultimate in age defiance with this facial that includes the latest ingredients from marine biotechnology to plump the skin and smooth wrinkles.

After a thorough double exfoliation and deep cleansing process, a pro-youth facial massage is performed with massage tools and a skin regenerating concentrate.

This massage provides instant results for relaxing wrinkles and tightening the skin.

Finally, a warm wax mask is painted over the skin to deliver a final dose of extra marine filler and to seal in the treatment’s youthful benefits.

This 80-minute facial, which also includes a re-plumping lip treatment, is $225.