Public servant gives thanks

CHARLOTTE – J.C. Rowe, who spent more than 42 years in law enforcement and eight years as mayor of Forest Acres, S.C., devoted his life to helping others.

A former police chief, Rowe was recently inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Meritorious.

“Every day I am grateful for the career I had because it gave me a lot of great opportunities,” Rowe said. “I am thankful for everyone who helped me throughout my life, especially my family.”

Rowe, 90, was married to his wife, Kate, for 52 years. He has one child, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who all live in North Carolina.

Rowe says he has many reasons to be thankful, including one of his brothers who calls him every Wednesday and Sunday to check on him. People who know Rowe describe him as a happy and grateful person. He always advises others to work hard and use common sense in everything they do.

“I think showing appreciation and acknowledging our blessings should be part of our daily lives,” said Leah Nash, executive director of Waltonwood Cotswold. “We are grateful for having J.C. at our community because he is such a kind and generous person, and he reminds us of the importance of expressing gratitude every day.”

Rowe encourages younger generations to pause and remember to show their appreciation for others daily.

“Everyone has reasons to be thankful, sometimes we just have to be reminded of them,” Rowe said. “It is important to remember the people who helped us over time and show appreciation to them. Be thankful for your parents and those who love you and always try to surround yourself with good people.”