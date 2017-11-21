Providence Day donation drive gives nod to longtime administrator

CHARLOTTE – Providence Day School will donate a record haul of 10,200 food items collected through its 10th Annual Gil Murdock Turkey Trot to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The event honors a longtime teacher, coach and administrator who passed away unexpectedly in June 2006.

He was the school’s first physical education teacher, joining the faculty in 1971 a year after the school was founded. He built the athletics program and coached the majority of the school’s sports teams.

But as big as he was into fitness, Murdock was equally big on helping the community and individuals.

“One of the main reasons we do the Turkey Trot in his honor was due to his passion for helping others,” P.E. and Health teacher Jim Cerbie said.

Murdock’s widow, Linda, who has attended each Turkey Trot, and other members of the Murdock family were on hand to help sort and count donations.

“My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude to all,” Linda said.

The school has collected nearly 42,000 food items over the years. The previous record was 4,849 items.

Each participant was asked to donate 10 items of food to commemorate the event’s 10th anniversary.

P.E. and Health Department chair Kristie Oglesby credits all who helped make the day a success, including teachers Erica Katz, Lindsey Sugg and Jennifer Bratyanski for encouraging older students to participate.

Bratyanski also organized donation drop-off points the morning of the event.

“I am very grateful to the PDS community for their outstanding contributions to the Gil Murdock Turkey Trot,” said Cerbie. “I know Coach Murdock is smiling down on us.”