Matthews woman opens new SouthPark boutique

CHARLOTTE – Scout & Molly’s is the newest store to open in the Specialty Shops at SouthPark and owner Falguni Patel is hoping the upscale boutique becomes a one-stop shop for customers of all ages.

“A mom can come in with her teenage daughter and they can both find something they like,” she said. “It’s trendy, but classic and there’s jewelry and sunglasses and accessories. I mean, head to toe we have everything.”

The store, which had its grand opening on Nov. 18, has been a long-time coming for Patel. The 34-year-old from Matthews previously owned an Indian bridal boutique in Virginia and has been itching to open a store in Charlotte ever since she moved to the area.

Patel said she learned about Scout & Molly’s while searching for franchise opportunities and was drawn to the company’s dedication to philanthropy. She plans to host guest speakers at the store as well as fundraising events and special promotions that benefit local charities.

“It’s not just about the clothes. It’s not just about fashion,” she said.

Patel has been working on the store for the past nine months, from choosing a location to picking out the merchandise, overseeing the renovations and hiring an experienced team of personal stylists to help customers choose their looks.

Patel said she ultimately chose to open in the Specialty Shops at SouthPark, located at the corner of Morrison Boulevard and Roxborough Road, because it aligned well with Scout & Molly’s customer base.

“SouthPark is like a destination,” Patel said. “Nothing can compare to SouthPark and the whole vibe you get from this area.”

Now that the Scout & Molly’s is officially open, Patel hopes word spreads and new customers continue to stop in, especially since the store relies heavily on foot traffic from the shopping center. So far, she said, sales have been good and she’s enjoying the feeling of being a business owner again.

“Providing people with the best quality and customer service – that makes me feel good,” she said.

Want to go?

Scout & Molly’s is located in the Specialty Shops SouthPark at 6401 Morrison Blvd. Visit www.southpark.scoutandmol lys.com to learn more or shop online.