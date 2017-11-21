Diabetic man completes marathon in every state

by Crystal O’Gorman

Charlotte native Ross Baker doesn’t let Type 1 diabetes slow him down. He set out to complete a marathon in every state and DC 17 years ago. Last month, his dream became a reality.

“I’m extremely grateful and thankful that I could do it,” he said. “Despite all the ups and downs in my life, to be able to complete it and I still enjoy running – I was just as excited the last one as I was the first marathon I ever completed.”

Baker attributes much of his success to his tubeless insulin pump – OmniPod. The OmniPod is an insulin management system that includes a wireless personal diabetes manager and a POD that stores up to three days worth of insulin. The Pod is also waterproof and easily adheres to the body.

He was introduced to this device in 2013 by his Endocrinologist Dr. Rao of Charlotte Medical Clinic. Baker said he had heard of continuous pump devices before, but he was skeptical. He didn’t want to be attached to something all the time. He felt it would be cumbersome.

After learning this device was tubeless, he decided to try it and was immediately satisfied with the results.

“I can turn it on and off and manipulate it easily through the course of the race … when you run, your adrenaline goes up and so does your blood sugar, so I get back to normal a lot quicker than the conventional way with the OmniPod,” Baker said.

He said planning marathons and training was a challenge when using traditional bolus insulin shots. He described how on race days he would have to take a shot within the first hour of the race and would need to remain focused on how he was feeling to get through the race safely. With OmniPod, the results were quick and he could take in the atmosphere and better enjoy the experience.

Baker said it not only changed the way he was able to handle race days but also how he was able to train for marathons. Before he would always try to plan to run with other people. Bates said he enjoyed the companionship, but it was also out of necessity. He didn’t want to be stranded on the road alone during a sugar imbalance, because it could be very dangerous.

He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a freshman in college. He still remembers how difficult it was to adjust his life to keep his blood sugar stable. He also said there was no way to hide the needles.

“It separates you and isolates you,” he said. “It makes you feel different.”

Baker is in federal law enforcement, so he works out of the office often. He said he appreciates how OmniPod is discrete and doesn’t get in the way of him doing his job.

“It allows me to not focus on my diabetes and just enjoy my life.”