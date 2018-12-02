Laval brings Celtic Christmas to city

CHARLOTTE – Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas captures the atmosphere of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland during the holidays, while weaving a tapestry of music, dance, poetry and stories hearkening back to ancient Celtic celebrations.

Laval, a Tryon-based violinist and storyteller, won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship in 2002. His recent album, “Murmurs and Drones,” won the popular vote for “Best World Traditional Album” in the 2012 Independent Music Awards.

Celtic performers joining Laval include champion Irish step dancer Claire Shirey, bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Rosalind Buda, harpist Eryn Jones and soprano Megan McConnell.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St. Admission costs $40. Buy tickets at www.jamielaval.com.