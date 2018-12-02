Carolina Pro Musica presents Christmas at St. Mary’s

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Pro Musica’s annual holiday event, Christmas at St. Mary’s, will feature music from medieval and Renaissance times, readings of the season and carols for all to sing.

Concerts start at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Chapel, 1129 E. 3rd St.

Bob Sweeten returns for a 10th season as narrator. Ensemble members consist of Karen Hite Jacob, Rebecca Miller Saunders, Edward Ferrell and Holly Wright Maurer.

Performers will appear in 16th century attire. Instruments include recorders, flute, harp, viols, harpsichord and voices.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, as well as $8 for students and seniors. Buy tickets at www.carolinapromusica.org.