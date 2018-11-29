Waverly starts holiday traditions

CHARLOTTE – Waverly hosts a series of holiday events that include music, shopping, sweet treats and visits from Santa.

Appearances take place 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The Terrace on the following dates:

• Dec. 5: Santa and Olaf from “Disney’s Frozen.”

• Dec. 12: Santa and Elsa and Anna from “Disney’s Frozen.”

• Dec. 19: Santa and Frosty.

106.5 WEND will broadcast live and play holiday songs. Waverly will raffle off a $100 restaurant gift card weekly and collect new, unwrapped toys and shoes for Kids First of the Carolinas.