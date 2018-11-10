Theaters host screening of ‘The Last Race’

NEW YORK – Magnolia Pictures will hold one-night only advance screenings of “The Last Race,” Michael Dweck’s documentary about Riverhead Raceway, the last operating stock-car racetrack on Long Island.

The film, which world-premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, will play in select Regal Cinemas locations, including Regal Cinebarre Arboretum 11, Starlight Stadium 14 and the Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22 in Charlotte.

Before the film, audiences will be treated to an exclusive conversation between NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and ESPN’s Marty Smith that can only be seen in theaters. “The Last Race” will hit VOD platforms Nov. 16.

The film focuses on a small-town stock car racetrack and the blue-collar drivers that call it home, struggling to hold on to an American racing tradition as real estate development threatens its survival.

Visit www.thelastracethefilm.com/special-screening/ for details.