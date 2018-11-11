Eileen Fisher showcases female potter

CHARLOTTE – Eileen Fisher will use the theme “Making Spaces” as it continues showcasing female artists.

The store, located at 6822 Phillips Place Court, will feature potter Gwen Orland from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

Orland, a member of the Charlotte Clay Matters Guild, has experimented with many facets of wheel and hand built forms and has come to focus on a combination of the two by primarily creating wheel thrown and altered utilitarian pieces.

She has done several commissions for the Levine Jewish Community Center in the form of ceramic Judaica. She participated in the international exhibit of Partner to Partner, in which she collaborated with an Israeli artist to create a sculptural piece in the traveling art exhibit.

She enjoyed teaching at the LJCC for several years in her role as visual arts coordinator.