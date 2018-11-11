Charlotte Singers schedule Christmas concerts

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Singers will usher in the holidays with three concerts with Christmas music.

They’ll sing “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Free concerts start at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.; 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Providence Presbyterian Church, 10140 Providence Church Lane; and 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road.

“People love our concerts because there’s always something for everybody, young and old,” said Helen McCorkle Finch, founder and director of the 75-member choral group. “Because our concerts are being held so early in the season, they will provide attendees with a great way to enjoy the music and get into the Christmas spirit.”

Founded in spring 2015, the community choral group spreads joy and peace throughout the Charlotte region.

Email McCorkle Finch at hmfmusic@carolina.rr.com for details.