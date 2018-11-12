Beads Inc. to host holiday collection drive

CHARLOTTE – Beads Incorporated Charlotte will host a bead collection drive in support of Fashion & Compassion this holiday season.

People can drop off beads, chain, wire, jewelry tools or other supplies 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Nov. 23 to Dec. 22, at Beads Inc., 339 Circle Ave. The items will be donated to Fashion & Compassion, a Charlotte nonprofit boutique specializing in fashionable fair trade jewelry made by women overcoming poverty and injustice around the world.

“We use jewelry making as a tool as we walk alongside women who are transforming their lives after a history of trafficking, addiction, incarceration, abuse and we also serve refugees and immigrants,” said Michele Dudley, executive director of Fashion & Compassion. “We appreciate partners like Beads Incorporated and donated items from the community as beads are a key tool we use to give women a gentle re-entry into the workforce.”

In addition, Beads Inc. will be further supporting Fashion & Compassion by “rounding up” purchases Nov. 23 to 27.

“We have been long-time supporters of Fashion & Compassion and are thrilled to support this amazing organization and the women they serve this holiday season,” said Christine White, owner of Beads Inc. “Bringing the community together to donate beads and other jewelry-making supplies is a wonderful way to give back to those in need while repurposing items that are no longer being used.”

About Beads Inc.

Founded in 2001, Beads Inc. is a retail and design studio in Charlotte that specializes in finished jewelry and creating unique, one-of-a-kind pieces with an award-winning staff. Run by sisters Christine White and Anne Todd, it is a source for beads, jewelry, supplies and instruction. Visit www.beadsinc.com/ for details.