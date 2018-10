CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne offers a magical take on afternoon tea with fortune teller Heather Darnell.

The psychic tea takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 to 18 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Admission costs $58 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for children under 5 (excluding tax and tip).

Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or add a “Your Fortune” Cocktail for $10 to enhance the experience.

Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.