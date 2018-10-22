Store continue showcasing female artists

CHARLOTTE – Eileen Fisher Charlotte will welcome oil artist Rita Bowers to present her work in the third of a series of events showcasing local women artists.

Bowers developed her artistic talents in taking courses from a wide range of regional professionals while rising in her career as a graphic designer. Upon arriving in Charlotte, she dedicated a portion of her life to art.

Her travels inspire her domestic and international subjects. Her paintings hang in homes in the US, Europe and Central America. She has been displayed in several juried and judged art shows, where she has won many awards.

The event takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at 6822 G Phillips Place Court.

Call 704-643-2247 for details.