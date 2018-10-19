Dining Scores for Oct. 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 5 to 11 (28134 restaurants were inspected in September):

Lowest Scores

• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 91

Violations include: Employee drink was uncovered; employee didn’t wash hands after touching face, employee touched sweet and sour chicken with bare hands; unwashed lemon stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler; and sweet and sour chicken cooled in deep container at room temperature.

28209

• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 97.5

• McDonald’s, 4343 Park Road – 93.5

• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96

• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 92.5

28210

• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96

• Ilios Noche, 8426 Park Road – 96

• PF Chang’s China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 91

• Upstream, 6902 Phillips Place Court – 95

• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 94

28211

• Catering By Tara, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5

• Fresh Market (produce), 4223 Providence Road – 98.5

• Fresh Market (meat market), 4223 Providence Road – 97

• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 98

• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 96.5

• Shine the Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

28226

• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 98

• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

28270

• Hef’s Bar & Grill, 1920 Sardis Road N. – 96

• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97

28277

• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 96

• B Good, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5

• Blue Cave Pub & Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 93.5

• Chef KWO, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 94

• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97

• Farley’s Pizzeria, 15025 Old Lancaster Hwy. – 98

• Fox & Hound, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 95

• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 97

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 95

• McAlister’s Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 97

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 94.5

• Mickey & Mooch: The Other Joint, 8125 Providence Road – 95.5

28134

• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96

• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97

• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 94

• Jimmy John’s, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Machu Picchu Restaurant, 315 S. Polk St. – 95

• Ooowee BBQ Bourbon Beer, 207 Johnston Drive – 96

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 98

• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5