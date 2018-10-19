Dining Scores for Oct. 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 5 to 11 (28134 restaurants were inspected in September):
Lowest Scores
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 91
Violations include: Employee drink was uncovered; employee didn’t wash hands after touching face, employee touched sweet and sour chicken with bare hands; unwashed lemon stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler; and sweet and sour chicken cooled in deep container at room temperature.
28209
• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 97.5
• McDonald’s, 4343 Park Road – 93.5
• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 96
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 92.5
28210
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96
• Ilios Noche, 8426 Park Road – 96
• PF Chang’s China Bistro, 6809 Phillips Place Court – 91
• Upstream, 6902 Phillips Place Court – 95
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 94
28211
• Catering By Tara, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
• Fresh Market (produce), 4223 Providence Road – 98.5
• Fresh Market (meat market), 4223 Providence Road – 97
• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 98
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 96.5
• Shine the Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
28226
• Caribou Coffee, 7804 Fairview Road – 98
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
28270
• Hef’s Bar & Grill, 1920 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 97
28277
• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 96
• B Good, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5
• Blue Cave Pub & Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 93.5
• Chef KWO, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 94
• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97
• Farley’s Pizzeria, 15025 Old Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Fox & Hound, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 95
• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 97
• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 95
• McAlister’s Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 97
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 94.5
• Mickey & Mooch: The Other Joint, 8125 Providence Road – 95.5
28134
• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 97
• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 94
• Jimmy John’s, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Machu Picchu Restaurant, 315 S. Polk St. – 95
• Ooowee BBQ Bourbon Beer, 207 Johnston Drive – 96
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 98
• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
