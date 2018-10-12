Dining Scores for Oct. 12

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:

Lowest score

• Tienda Y Antojitos Mi Pais Food Truck, 4200 South Blvd. (28209) – 91.5

Violations: Employee prepared/cut lettuce with bare hands; raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat salsa and fresh produce; cheese pasta with hot dogs, ground beef, fried chicken, pork soup, beef soup, black beans, refried beans and rice weren’t held hot enough; tamales, slaw, meatballs, ready-to-eat pork and salsa weren’t dated; and several flies were present.

28210

• Clean Juice, 8428 Park Road – 98.5

• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 97.5

• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 100

• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5

• Food Lion (seafood/market), 10120 Johnston Road – 100

• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 92

28211

• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 93

• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 92.5

28226

• Blanchard’s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 96

• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

28270

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97

28277

• Grabbagreen, 3429 Toringdon Way – 92

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97

• Harris Teeter (produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 95.5

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 11532 Providence Road – 92.5

• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 93

• Regal Stonecrest 22, 7824 Rea Road – 96

• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 93.5

• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 92

• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92