Calendar for Oct. 5

Oct. 5

Family Storytime

Families enjoy stories, songs and movement during Family Storytime at South County Regional Library. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

10:15 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Oct. 6

Homework Help

Children, ages 5 to 11, get free homework help at the South County Regional Library. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

9 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Talk

Sarah Crosland, author of “100 Things To Do In Charlotte Before You Die,” holds a book signing and presentation at the Carolinas Aviation Museum. Admission is free.

10 a.m. to noon; 4672 1st Flight Drive

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime featuring Jonathan Scott’s “Big Brothers; Big Builders” at the Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) or Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various locations

Oct. 7

Safe Kids

Safe Kids Charlotte Mecklenburg holds a Baby Shower of Safety for expectant parents at Charlotte Aquatics. Learn how to make a new baby safer from birth through 5 years old. Speakers will be the local Safe Kids coordinator and child safety technician and a water safety expert. Bring questions but no children. Sign up by emailing info@char lotteaquatics.com.

10:30 a.m.; 7835 Little Ave.

Chess Club

Children develop their chess skills in one-on-one or group play at South County Regional Library. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Oct. 8

Author Event

David Williams, pastor with Presbyterian Church (USA), talks about his latest book, “When the English Fall,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Oct. 9

Toddler Tuesday

Barnes & Noble holds Toddler Tuesday Storytime at The Arboretum location. Call 704-341-9365 for details.

9:30 a.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Author Event

Vidya Murlidhar talks about her latest book, “The Adventures of Grandpa and Ray” at South County Regional Library. Register in advance for the adult Writing Group event. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

10 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Baby Storytime

Babies build literacy skills during South County Regional Library’s Baby Storytime. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

10:15 & 11:15 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Conversation Club

South County Regional Library holds conversation clubs for Portugusese (11:30 a.m.) and Spanish (12:30 p.m.) to improve reading and speaking. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

Various times; 5801 Rea Road

Adult Sensory

South County Regional Library offers an adult sensory program with stories and songs. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

2 to 3 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Reading Buddies

Children, ages 5 to 11, read to a volunteer for 30 minutes at South County Regional Library. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

4:30 & 5 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Event

Elin Hilderbrand, author of more than 20 novels, talks about her latest book, “Winter in Paradise” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Oct 10

Support Group

The Lupus Foundation of America North Carolina Chapter holds its monthly support group at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 1 for details.

1 to 2:30 p.m.; 1073 Providence Road

Library eBooks

South County Regional Library offers one-on-one support to learn how to borrow eBooks. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

2 & 3 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Fossil Dig

Children, ages 5 to 11, learn about fossils in a Rookie Science event. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

4 to 5 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Event

Hank McGovern speaks about his latest book, “A Suicide Note of Hope,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Oct. 10-12

Metal Convention

METALCON 2018, the metal construction industry’s largest international event for metal construction products and technologies, comes to Charlotte, for its 28th annual tradeshow and conference at the Charlotte Convention Center. Industry experts from 275 leading companies exhibit the latest products and technology, while sharing their knowledge with attendees. Visit www.metalcon.com or call 800-537-7765 for details.

Various times; 501 S. College St.

Oct. 11

Tiny Tots

South County Regional Library hosts Tiny Tots Storytime for children ages 18 to 23 months. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

9:15 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Two Time Storytime

South County Regional Library hosts Two Time Storytime for children ages 24 to 35 months. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

10:15 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Preschool Storytime

South County Regional Library hosts Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

11:15 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council holds 2018 open enrollment events for girls and volunteers at Sharon Road Elementary School. Visit www.hngirlscouts.org for details.

5:30 to 7 p.m.; 4330 Foxcroft Road

Paws to Read

Children read to a volunteer therapy dog at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Home Brewing

Brian Trippodo and Dylan Manion talk about home brewing in a STEAM Month program, dubbed Science of Home Brewing, at South County Regional Library. Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Book Club

South County Regional Library’s Mystery Readers Book Club discusses Sarah Vaughan’s “Anatomy of a Scandal.” Call 704-416-6600 for details.

6:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Oct. 12

Outdoor Movie

Promenade at Providence screens “A Wrinkle in Time”as part of the Movies on the Green series. Visit www.promenadeonprovidence.com for details.

7 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Community Theater

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts presents “The Hundred Dresses” Oct. 12 to 21 at the Matthews Community Center. Tickets cost $14 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Call 704-372-1000 for details.

7 p.m.; 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews

Author Event

Steve and Kathy Doocy talk about their latest book, “The Happy Cookbook,” at Park Road Books. Tickets are required. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Oct. 13

Breakfast Club

The Ballantyne Breakfast Club presents the Ballantyne Community Candidates Picnic at Ballantyne Hotel. Hear where county, state and judicial candidates stand on the issues. No need to RSVP for the free event. Visit www.ballantynebreakfastclub.com for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Canine Carnival

A Canine Carnival at Veteran’s Memorial Park will benefit the K9 units with the Matthews and Mint Hill police departments. The carnival includes dog vendors, entertainment, dog costume contests, silent auctions, dog adoptions and other activities.

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill

Job Search

AARP presents a workshop, Job Search in the Digital Age, at the South County Regional Library. The hour-long session explains how job search engines can help you find jobs online; resume tips and how to age-proof your resume; how keywords can help your resume get noticed; and tips for online networking through LinkedIn. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 to register.

2 to 3 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Event

Andrea Cohane talks about his latest book, “Paint Your Hair Blue,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Oct. 15

Candidates Forum

The 2018 Judicial Candidates Forum takes place at Belmont Regional Center. Attendees must RSVP. Visit www.justiceinitiatives.org for details.

5:45 to 8:30 p.m.; 700 Parkwood Ave.

Oct. 18

Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council holds 2018 open enrollment events for girls and volunteers at Lebanon Road Elementary School. Visit www.hngirlscouts.org for details.

6 to 7 p.m.; 300 Lebanon Road, Charlotte

Oct. 19

Food Trucks

Chunky Daddy performs at Rock Hill’s Food Truck Friday series at Fountain Park. Visit www.onlyinold town.com/foodtruckfriday for details.

6 to 10 p.m.; 300 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Oct. 20

Buddy Walk

The Down Syndrome Society of Greater Charlotte presents the Buddy Walk at Jerry Richardson Stadium at UNC Charlotte. Register at www.dsa-gc.org.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1801 Phillips Road

Movie Night

Charlotte screens “Never-Ending Story” as part of Movie Night in Midwood Park. Visit www.plazamid wood.org for details.

8 to 10: 30 p.m.; 2100 Wilhelmina Ave.

Oct. 27

Medicine Drop

Safe Kids Charlotte Mecklenburg holds a Medicine Tack Back Day. Bring unused and expired medicines to be destroyed and keep your family safe. Drop them off at the following Harris Teeter locations: 7852 Rea Road, 13000 S. Tryon St. and 6701 Morrison Blvd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; various locations

