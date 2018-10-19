Book chronicles WWII vet on decorated ship

CHARLOTTE – Years spent plying the waves in the dangerous waters of often enemy-held territory, Bill Norberg, captain’s yeoman of the USS Enterprise, and his crewmates participated in more action than any other American ship during World War II.

The Big E, as she was affectionately called, dodged torpedoes, was attacked by enemy dive bombers and strafed by fighter aircraft. Bombs and gunfire blew holes in her deck and hull, and she even survived several kamikaze suicide plane attacks.

Enduring much damage to their beloved home at sea, Bill and his shipmates suffered many losses, savored many victories and would go on to successfully finish winning the war.

Bryan Boyett has written a book about Norberg in the heady days of WWII as he sailed across the Pacific Ocean aboard one of the most decorated ships. It’s called “A Yeoman’s Tale, Bill Norberg and the USS Enterprise CV-6.”

Boyett will host a gathering of WWII veterans whose stories are featured in the book. A Gathering of Heroes starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2423, 100 VFW Lane, Indian Trail.

The assembly will also serve as a book-launching party and social gathering to honor the veterans and their families for their service and dedication during those trying times of global war.

Also featured will be five new books of other WWII veterans tales, “Heroes Are Not Forgotten 3 and 4,” “Cannon Fodder on Utah Beach,” “Ultimate Sacrifice” and “Sailing Into Danger,” authored by his wife, Kathleen Shelby Boyett.

Visit www.bryanboyett.webs.com or www.shelbyboyett.webs.com for more information.