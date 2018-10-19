Arts Briefs for Oct. 19

I Can Cart Art Competition promotes sustainability

CHARLOTTE – Toter hosted the I Can Cart Art Competition, which brought local artists together to paint 96-gallon Toter carts with themes of recycling, sustainability and Charlotte during the Breakaway Music Festival.

The competition also challenged participants to create “I Can” pledges inside of the cart lids to encourage attendees to recycle throughout the festival.

“By thinking creatively about our containers on the outside, we are encouraging consumers to think differently about what they put on the inside,” Kristin Kinder, director of research and waste stream sustainability for Wastequip.

The carts were judged by creativity and originality based on one or more of the themes.

Visit www.toter.com to learn more how the curbside cart manufacturer supports sustainability initiatives.

Sea Life brings out flashlights

CONCORD – Sea Life Charlotte-Concord is offering a Spooky Seas Flashlight Tour, allowing deep sea ocean explorers to help solve the mystery of the missing Merlin research vessel.

The tour is offered at 8, 8:15, and 8:30 p.m. Fridays and 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturdays this month. Guests can meet Creepy Crawly Creatures and even take home their souvenir flashlight. Tickets cost $16 online.

See the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Dive Show at 12, 1:45 and 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1:45, 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. Sundays.

Visit www.visitsealife.com/charlotte-con cord/tickets/ for details.

Pets invited to Halloween

CHARLOTTE – Waverly is ensuring pets aren’t shut out from celebrating Halloween.

Halloween at Waverly features a DJ, face painter and second annual pet costume contest judged by Dorothy and the Wicked Witch from “The Wizard of Oz” and PetPeople. The top three pets will win gifts from PetPeople.

The day includes a costume pet parade at 11:30 a.m. at PetPeople (7315 Waverly Walk Ave.) leading to The Terrace.

Halloween at Waverly takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Terrace at Waverly, located at Ardrey Kell and Providence roads. The free event is open to the public and leashed pups.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/225252805004536/.

Shag dancing returns

to shrine club

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg Shrine Club and Bopper’s Shag Club host a Halloween Party with a night of shag and line dancing.

The club will have a creative costume contest with first place cash prize for couples, and one for singles. Larry Thomas will serve as DJ.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Mecklenburg Shrine Club, 5200 Mecklenburg Shrine Club Road. Admission costs $7. Light appetizers will be provided.

Concert looks at 1900s music

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series begins its 36th season with an eclectic combination of “Music of the Twentieth Century.”

Allan Rosenfeld and Samuel Sparrow perform Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for Two Clarinets” (1918). Kari Giles (violin) and Tomoko Deguchi (piano) perform John Adams’ “Road Movies” (1995).

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Call 704-333-9536, 704-366-7442 or visit www.providenceumc.org/music for details.

Kids can decorate pumpkin

at Pike Nurseries

MATTHEWS – Pike Nurseries offers children of all ages the chance to decorate a pumpkin while learning all about the signature fall staple.

The event, Kids Make & Take: Decorate a Pumpkin, starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Matthews (1016 Devore Lane) and Ballantyne (12630 N. Community House Road) locations. The fee costs $20, which includes a pumpkin and supplies.

Register in advance. Visit www.pikenurs ery.com for details.