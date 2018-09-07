The Ballantyne celebrates 17 years with transformation

CHARLOTTE – In celebration of its 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne unveils a multi-million-dollar makeover, encompassing newly designed guest rooms and public spaces.

The redesign pays homage to North Carolina’s rich history, with a nod to the neighborhood of Ballantyne – once family hunting land that developed into one of the country’s preeminent communities.

“As we enter into our 18th year, we are eager to delight guests with our breathtaking new design and elevated experiences, through this extensive renovation,” General Manager Raj Radke said. “The luxurious transformation offers moments of discovery through art, antiques and décor emanating a relaxed residential feel.”

From the moment of arrival, guests of The Ballantyne will feel a sense of warm hospitality, greeted by two bronze Dalmatian statues that pay tribute to the beloved pets who roamed the original hunting land.

The lobby offers a calm, welcoming environment, featuring a neutral palette of white, gold and grey with hand-painted gold accents inspired by North Carolina’s legacy as being the first state in the country where gold was found.

The lobby lounge is the ideal place to unwind, complete with a striking new chandelier and rose artwork that hangs above the fireplace.

Named after a unit of currency during James VI of Scotland’s reign, The Ryal is a vibrant gathering place that can be enjoyed as a lively bar in the afternoons and evenings.

The Ryal features plush pocket seating and a glass balcony showcasing picturesque views of the lush grounds and golf course.

The hotel guest rooms resemble a curated collection of global treasures. The redesign mixes antiques with new pieces, forming a refined yet warm residential ambiance.

All rooms will feature luxurious Molton Brown bath products. Suites will come complete with a complimentary Nespresso coffee and espresso bar.

The Great Room’s redesign pays homage to the “Carolina Emperor,” the largest-cut emerald ever found in North America and uncovered in North Carolina. The room is filled with comfortable two seating and features emerald, gold and grey accents. Art and photos celebrating the state’s history adorn the adjacent wall of Gallery Bar.

Visit www.theballantyne.com for details.