Norsan Media celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLOTTE – Norsan Media will bring the Hola Charlotte Festival to uptown in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The festival takes place noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 along North Tryon Street, from Trade to 8th streets.

Activities include:

Creative Space with artists at their Culture Blocks, hosted by the Arts & Science Council.

A Latin American village with booths showcasing different cultures.

Educational activities for children organized by The Levine Museum of the New South and Discovery Place.

Two stages featuring entertainment from artists and folkloric dance groups.

Norsan Media is a Spanish multimedia company with platforms including radio, TV, print, digital media and events in the Carolinas and Florida. Visit www.holacharlotte.com for details.

