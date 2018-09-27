Norsan Media celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLOTTE – Norsan Media will bring the Hola Charlotte Festival to uptown in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The festival takes place noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 along North Tryon Street, from Trade to 8th streets.

Activities include:

• Creative Space with artists at their Culture Blocks, hosted by the Arts & Science Council.

• A Latin American village with booths showcasing different cultures.

• Educational activities for children organized by The Levine Museum of the New South and Discovery Place.

• Two stages featuring entertainment from artists and folkloric dance groups.

Norsan Media is a Spanish multimedia company with platforms including radio, TV, print, digital media and events in the Carolinas and Florida. Visit www.holacharlotte.com for details.